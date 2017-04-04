MRED Is Pulling Out All the VW Buses for MREDpalooza

Top MLS Industry Service Providers Coming Back to the Chicagoland MLSs Biennial Event

LISLE, IL--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), Chicagoland's multiple listing service (MLS), has announced that MREDpalooza is back and better than ever. This time around, MRED is happy to welcome co-host Illinois Realtors® to this year's event.

MREDpalooza 2017, one of the largest MLS tech expos in the country, will be taking place on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Providing services to over 40,000 brokers and appraisers and 8,000 offices, MRED delivers over twenty products and services to its customers, complementing connectMLS™. MREDpalooza 2015 gave MRED customers an opportunity to get up close and personal with a myriad of real estate service providers. The environment will be conducive to learning about MRED products and services and other ways to enhance their business.

MRED is planning to repeat the success of previous years, which had several thousand attendees and the top real estate vendors in the country attending. Training sessions will be offered throughout the day, providing more in-depth understanding of many of MRED's products and services. Those wishing to attend or exhibit at MREDpalooza have been asked to visit www.MREDpalooza.com for registration and sponsorship information.

"We are very excited to be holding MREDpalooza again this year," said MRED President/Chief Executive Officer Rebecca Jensen. "As great as MREDpalooza has been, things can always be done better. Therefore, we have many improvements planned to make this our best event yet. If you are an MRED customer, don't miss out on one of the most productive and fun days of the year."

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 40,000 brokers and appraisers and nearly 8,000 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding "collar" counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers over twenty products and services to its customers, complementing connectMLS™, the top-rated MLS system in the country for three years running according to the WAV Group MLS Technology Survey. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for five consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in the United States and Canada by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/3/11G134960/Images/G134960_MREDVWbus-c7ac1928dd12bb85b6021008c6200213.jpg