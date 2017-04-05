$MRNJ Announces Its Cannabis Medical App Development

DOVER, DE--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Metatron ( OTC PINK : MRNJ), a pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD related apps on iTunes and Google Play, announces the agreement for the development of the Buzzlink.com application. The creation of this application, will give the company multiple advantages at ensuring the company and its cannabis subsidiary, Cannaboids, maintains an optimum market position for their products in the CBD Marijuana industry. Recent articles have stated the cannabis market has started to see an increased awareness, due to Canada announcing its plans to legalize recreational cannabis by July 1, 2018.

Both applications, though similar, offer a unique capability to the medical CBD market. Buzzlink will provide tools to medical dispensaries for tracking back office supplies, product marketing, as well as employee and inventory management. On the other hand, Cannabaoids will provide information and news for consumers about medical CBD, as well as locations, ratings, and inventories of local medical dispensaries. As an overview, Buzzlink is thought as a business to business portal, while Cannaboids focuses on business to consumer. CBD has begun to see a tremendous medical impact, as more medical providers and professional athletes endorse this product.

"Cannabidiol (CBD) can help treat seizures, can reduce anxiety and paranoia, and can counteract the "high" caused by THC." Cancer.org

"More recently, scientists reported that THC and other cannabinoids such as CBD slow growth and/or cause death in certain types of cancer cells growing in lab dishes. Some animal studies also suggest certain cannabinoids may slow growth and reduce spread of some forms of cancer." Cancer.org

"I was open for anything at that point to try. And once I tried it and was consistent on CBD, that's when I realized, 'Wow, this stuff works.'" Jake Plummer, Former Denver Broncos starting quarterback, CBSnews.com

As announced in the recent press release, Metatron has begun their capital raise with selling its Series B preferred shares. For more information about these reverse split proof shares, please email: ir@metatroninc.com.

As of Mar 21, 2017, the company had 75,371,558 issued and 8,846,557 restricted shares.

The Company has experience in developing over 2000+ mobile applications for top tier clients in the past years with over $3.6 million in sales and millions in downloads.

People interested, can view and download our current live apps focused on health and wellness, cannabis, and message encryption by visiting the app stores below. We plan to update these apps in our upcoming relaunch, and will be adding a more to our list.

