$MRNJ to Acquire Stake in Buzzlink & Starts $1,000,000 Capital Raise

DOVER, DE--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - Metatron ( OTC PINK : MRNJ), a pioneer of releasing Marijuana & CBD related apps on iTunes and Google Play, is thrilled to announce the process of acquiring a new electrifying cannabis and e-commerce portal, Buzzlink.com, has begun. Metatron will provide app and mobile development to connect the cannabis community to Buzzlink as well as provide e-commerce and business management solutions to dispensaries. Buzzlink is expected to launch this spring, just in time for 4/20 (April 20th, 2017) and will be an exciting place for people to find products, hangout, and share experiences. "As the legal cannabis industry grows in the U.S., competition for customers is heating up. Now, a startup called Baker Technologies has raised $3.5 million to become a "Salesforce for pot." The company's software helps marijuana dispensaries bring in new customers and inspire customer loyalty, without running afoul of ever-shifting regulations that govern precisely how these shops can market and sell their goods." techcrunch.com

As of today, Metatron's $1,000,000 capital Raise has started and will be using its Series B preferred shares, converting at a ratio of 1 preferred share to 50,000 common shares, and will not be affected by a reserve split. The minimum investment amount will be $1,000, while the maximum amount shall be $25,000. As an incentive, current qualified shareholders and investors will receive a significant discount on the purchase price, as defined in the investor packet, when purchasing their Series B shares. The fund will provide non-toxic funding to assist in the development and maintenance of Cannaboids and Buzzlink as well as assist in the consolidation of past legacy debt to provide for a more stable market. For an investor packet and more details, please email: ir@metatroninc.com.

Joe Riehl, CEO of Metatron, says, "The cannabis industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S., but is very competitive, legally complicated, and currently underserved by smart mobile and web technologies. It is our goal to address these issues with proprietary software by showcasing the Buzzlink brand, that is being developed by Metatron."

As of Mar 21, 2017, the company had 75,371,558 issued and 8,846,557 restricted shares.

The Company has experience in developing over 2000+ mobile applications for top tier clients in the past years, with over $3.6 million in sales and millions in downloads.

People interested can view and download our current live apps focused on mental health and wellness, cannabis, and message encryption, by visiting the app stores below. We plan to update these apps in our upcoming relaunch, and will be adding more to our list.

