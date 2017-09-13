Mspark Announces Acquisition of Preferred Mail Advertising

Expands eastern geographic footprint into West Virginia

HELENA, AL--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - Mspark, a results-oriented print, and digital media distribution company with the proven ability to deliver measurable results in rural markets across America, today announced that it has acquired Preferred Mail Advertising, an independently owned, shared mail advertising business located in Huntington, West VA, that reaches approximately 565,000 households.

Steve Mitzel, Chief Executive Officer of Mspark, said, "Preferred Mail Advertising represents the fourth acquisition for Mspark in a ten-month period, This is another huge accomplishment as we continue to execute our strategic growth plan throughout the United States. We've had great success with our clients and integrating our previous three acquisitions. We couldn't be more excited about continuing to expand upon the relationships that Preferred Mail Advertising has established with their national and local clients. Preferred Mail Advertising's geography and client base are a perfect fit for Mspark and build extremely well on our rural expertise as we build out our presence in West Virginia and the mid-Atlantic."

Ed Crouse founded Preferred Mail Advertising in 1992 with his wife Sherri Crouse. Sherri Crouse said, "We are very excited about this acquisition by Mspark, as it will allow us to provide our clients with even more advertising products and solutions to connect them with their consumers. We are grateful to our customers, not only for giving us the opportunity to satisfy their advertising needs but for their loyalty and friendship over the years. I am confident that our new affiliation will continue to serve us all well."

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national, print and digital media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise -- to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches 24 million U.S. households in 29 states and 550+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

