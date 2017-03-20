Mspark Announces Appointment of Anna Marie Chapman to Vice President, Human Resources

HELENA, AL--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Mspark, a results-oriented print and digital media distribution company with the proven ability to deliver measurable results in rural markets across America, has appointed Anna Marie Chapman to the role of vice president, human resources, effective today. Chapman will also join the Mspark senior leadership team.

"We are very excited to have Anna Marie join our team," said Steve Mitzel, CEO of Mspark. "She is a high-caliber, strategic human resources leader and brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will help transform our human resources function on many levels."

Chapman commented, "I knew immediately that this was an exceptional company with outstanding leadership and people, and I am proud to now be a part of the Mspark 'family.' I look forward to contributing to the company's future growth and success."

Anna Marie has approximately 25 years of progressive human resources experience, including recruiting, talent development and retention, strategic HR planning and execution, associate benefits planning and administration, and safety and risk management. Prior to Mspark, she served as vice president of human resources & corporate administration at The McPherson Companies in Birmingham, Ala. She also held senior-level human resources roles with Saks, Inc., also in Birmingham, and Mercantile Stores Company in Pensacola, Fla. Anna Marie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from the University of South Alabama, Mobile, Ala.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national, print and digital media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise -- to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark is uniquely positioned with access to more than 22 million U.S. households in 28 states and 550+ markets, and its 98% household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by other competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.