Mspark Promotes Lori Sigler to Vice President and Corporate Controller

HELENA, AL--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Mspark, a results-oriented print and digital media distribution company with the proven ability to deliver measurable results in rural markets across America, recently announced that it has promoted Lori Sigler to vice president in addition to her corporate controller responsibilities, effective immediately.

Along with leading the company's accounting, financial reporting, accounts payable and payroll functions, Sigler will assume responsibility for the financial planning and analysis group as well as credit and collections. She will also join the Mspark senior leadership team.

"Lori's promotion to vice president reflects her proven leadership and financial expertise as well as the addition of newly expanded responsibilities," said Steve Mitzel, chief executive officer at Mspark. "I look forward to working with Lori as we continue to refine and grow our business in 2017 and beyond."

Prior to joining Mspark in January 2013, Sigler was corporate controller at Atherotech, Inc., a private, equity-backed company headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. Before that role, she held the assistant controller position at Atherotech. Sigler attended Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga., where she earned a master's degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, both in accounting.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national, print and digital media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise -- to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark is uniquely positioned with access to more than 22 million U.S. households in 28 states and 550+ markets, and its 98% household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by other competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.