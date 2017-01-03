Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park Resort Wins Gold Store Operations Superstar Award from Retail TouchPoints for Successful Workforce Management Strategies

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, and Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park, an all season family resort and Ceridian customer, announce they won a Gold Store Operations Superstar award from Retail TouchPoints in the category of Workforce Management. This annual award recognizes organizations leading the way in store operations strategies. Mt. Olympus advanced its operational performance and enhanced its employee experience through the use of Ceridian's Dayforce HCM solution.

"Our staff have experienced first-hand the advantages of working with Dayforce HCM," says Beth Boyce, Chief Financial Officer, Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park. "Scheduling functionality has simplified our processes and increased employee engagement by enabling employees to access schedules and pay stubs on their smartphones. The solution gives us the means to reign-in payroll costs and be more productive which impacts my line of work, directly."

"Store operation strategies can make or break a retail-based company," says Debbie Hauss, Editor-in-Chief of Retail TouchPoints. "In an exceedingly connected marketplace, organizations must balance immediate on-the-ground needs with multi-channel expectations. We are honored to recognize Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park as one of these high-achieving, multi-faceted companies."

"Congratulations to Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park on this achievement," says John Orr, Senior Vice President of Retail, Ceridian, "Their story showcases how mobile workforce management delivers value to organizations by improving operational effectiveness and employee satisfaction. Innovative technology like Dayforce HCM is critical to supporting a successful retail strategy."

The Store Operations Superstar Award winners in 2016 -- 10 in total -- include small and large retailers and hail from a variety of industry segments. The award honors companies that have implemented the most innovative, successful store operations strategies in the following categories: workforce management, mobile, customer, inventory optimization/loss prevention and customer engagement.

About Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park:

Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park is a 200-acre theme and water park complex in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin (the water park capital of the world) consisting of four areas: Zeus' Playground (outdoor theme park), Neptune's Water Kingdom (outdoor waterpark), The Parthenon (indoor theme park), and Medusa's (indoor water park). Started by the Laskaris family in the mid 1970's with a single go-kart track and later the first roller coaster in the area, today's attractions include 5 roller coasters, 37 steep and slippery water slides and 7 go-karts tracks. The organization also operates 20 motels and hotels in the nearby area, and offers free admission tickets with accommodations. For more information visit: https://www.mtolympuspark.com/

About Retail TouchPoints

Retail TouchPoints is an online publishing network for retail executives, with content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels. The Retail TouchPoints network is comprised of a weekly newsletter, category-specific blogs, special reports, web seminars, exclusive benchmark research, and a content-rich web site featuring daily news updates and multi-media interviews at www.retailtouchpoints.com. The Retail TouchPoints team also interacts with social media communities via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ceridian

Ceridian is a global human capital management company serving organizations across the globe. We are known for our engaged employees, customer focus, and innovative products. Our offerings include Dayforce HCM, a single application cloud solution for Workforce Management, Payroll, Benefits, Human Resources, Talent Management, Document Management, and Analytics -- providing retailers with real-time visibility across all areas of the business. Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™ For more information about Ceridian solutions call 1-800-729-7655 or visit www.ceridian.com.

*Retailers should note that demonstrations of Dayforce HCM, will take place at the upcoming National Retail Federation Annual Convention & EXPO (Retail's BIG Show) on January 15 - 17, 2017 at booth #3421 in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

During NRF John Orr is available to address how Dayforce HCM enhances retailer's abilities to visualize, comply, and engage with their environment, people and work. To book an interview with John Orr, please contact Elissa Zaks. Please register for a demo of Dayforce HCM at Retail's BIG Show.

