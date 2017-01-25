MTBC Announces New Products and Important Events for 2017

New products to be unveiled at important healthcare conferences across the U.S.

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - MTBC ( NASDAQ : MTBC) ( NASDAQ : MTBCP) today announces that it has lined up this year's calendar with important healthcare tradeshows and conferences as part of its efforts to support new product launches in 2017 and ramp up business development activities.

In the first quarter of 2017 MTBC will introduce a comprehensive Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) analytics platform; a state of the art Electronic Health Record platform; and a solution to efficiently and effectively manage and maintain enrollments for carriers, benefit administrators and groups.

"2017 is going to be a very exciting year for MTBC," states Mahmud Haq, Chairman & CEO of MTBC. "We will be unveiling three new products that are poised to disrupt the revenue cycle management space, and the 23 healthcare tradeshows our team will be presenting at offer the ideal launching pad for introducing innovative products."

"This year we will be sharing our innovative offerings with the medical community, with a strong team of global professionals paired with proprietary technology. We have much to offer the healthcare industry in a time of immense financial and administrative pressures on physicians," said Karl Johnson, SVP Business Development.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: the Company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Disclaimer:

This press release is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE MTBC