MTBC Announces Signing of Two Key Healthcare Groups

New clients expected to generate more than $1 million in annual revenues

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 27, 2017) - MTBC ( NASDAQ : MTBC) ( NASDAQ : MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, announced the signing of two new clients yesterday who are expected to generate more than $1 million in combined, recurring, annual revenues, starting in third quarter 2017, marking a record day of new business signings for MTBC.

"We're very pleased to welcome these new clients, who are regional leaders in their respective specialties of pain management and orthopedics," said Karl Johnson, MTBC SVP, Sales and Marketing. He continued, "Yesterday was a record day of closings for us and we'll continue expanding our reach into new markets as we enable healthcare providers to optimize revenues, while reducing operating costs."

During fourth quarter 2016, MTBC closed its largest acquisition to-date and simultaneously launched a new organic growth initiative. As part of this initiative, MTBC hired experienced healthcare sales leaders, expanded its universe of cross-marketing partners, and is on track to attend more than 20 industry conferences during 2017.

"We're excited to see MTBC's new growth initiative begin to generate a strong return on our investment," said Stephen Snyder, MTBC President. He continued, "We believe we're positioned to achieve significant year-over-year revenue growth during 2017, while generating positive adjusted EBITDA for full year 2017."

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

