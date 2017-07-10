MTBC Clients to be Among the Minority Avoiding New Medicare Penalty

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - MTBC ( NASDAQ : MTBC) ( NASDAQ : MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services today announced that it is guaranteeing new physician clients who leverage its solution that they will avoid the looming Medicare reimbursement penalty of 4%.

According to CMS' initial estimates, 87% of solo providers and 70% of practices with less than 10 providers will incur a penalty equal to 4% of their Medicare reimbursements due to their failure to comply with the requirements of the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 (MACRA) during 2017. For solo providers, the average MACRA penalty will be approximately $3,500 per provider during the first year and increase by more than 225% over subsequent years.

"While only 13% of solo providers are expected to escape Medicare's MACRA penalty, 100% of MTBC's new participating providers will avoid the entire penalty -- and we're guaranteeing it," said Hadi Chaudhry, Vice President, MTBC. He continued, "Most physicians don't know that they're likely to incur significant penalties as a result of their inaction during 2017 and those who know that the penalty exists typically don't understand how to avoid it. Our proprietary solution empowers our clients to outperform their peers and our MACRA guarantee is the latest example of the many ways physicians leverage our technology and expertise to maximize revenues and achieve compliance."

MTBC's MACRA guarantee extends to all new MTBC providers who go-live on MTBC's PracticePro on or before November 15, 2017 and relates to payment penalties incurred as a result of the failure to comply with MACRA reporting requirements during 2017. Additional terms and conditions can be found at http://www.mtbc.com/resources/macra-and-mips.

About MTBC

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (MTBC) is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on TWITTER, LINKEDIN and FACEBOOK.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: the Company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE MTBC