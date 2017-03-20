MTBC Declares Monthly Dividends on Non-Convertible Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock Offering

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - MTBC ( NASDAQ : MTBC) ( NASDAQ : MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary web-based electronic health records, practice management and mHealth solutions, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly cash dividends for its 11% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") for March, April and May 2017.

Holders of shares of the Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to receive cumulative cash dividends at the rate of 11% of the $25.00 per share liquidation preference per annum (equivalent to $2.75 per annum per share). Dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock are payable monthly on the 15th day of each month; provided that if any dividend payment date is not a business day, then the dividend may be paid on the next succeeding business day. Dividends are payable to holders of record on the applicable record date, which shall be the last day of the calendar month, whether or not a business day.

MTBC's Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

The following table shows the monthly dividends and associated record and payment dates:

Mar. 2017 Apr. 2017 May 2017 Dividend per share $0.22917 $0.22917 $0.22917 Ex-dividend date Mar. 29, 2017 Apr. 26, 2017 May 29, 2017 Record date Mar. 31, 2017 Apr. 30, 2017 May 31, 2017 Payment date Apr. 17, 2017 May 15, 2017 Jun. 15, 2017

About MTBC

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

