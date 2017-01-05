MTBC Names Office Manager of the Year for 2016

Award recognizes best practices, effective use of MTBC's integrated health care technologies

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 5, 2017) - MTBC ( NASDAQ : MTBC) ( NASDAQ : MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary web-based electronic health records, is proud to announce Baqar Naqvi from Progressive Medical Care, LLC as the Office Manager of The Year for 2016. Progressive Medical Care is a Maryland-based family practice that for the last three years has employed MTBC's integrated EHR, practice management and billing services.

Each month, MTBC recognizes the efforts of office managers of the Company's client practices who go the extra mile to ensure their practices perform exceptionally well and make best use of MTBC's WebEHR and practice management platforms. At the end of the year, MTBC utilizes specific criteria applied over the course of 12 months to determine the Office Manager of the Year.

Each practice is assigned a technology score based on how effectively it is using MTBC's integrated health care technologies. Under the management of Naqvi, Progressive Medical Care has consistently received an 'Excellent' technology rating, also resulting in substantial growth (100% since January 2014) in the practice's collections.

Loraine Goetcsh, Division President at MTBC, congratulates Naqvi, saying, "Because of enthused practice managers like Baqar who are invested in our technologies, we have managed to continually evolve our platforms by adding new and useful features. Over the years we've recognized the zeal and dedication of over 150 exceptional office managers."

Among many of the best practices instituted by Naqvi, he has ensured that all claims are generated electronically, that all providers are actively using MTBC's patient engagement tools, and that all tests are ordered utilizing the integrated LAB interfaces.

Office Managers of The Year are awarded cash bonuses of $1,000 and other incentives.

About MTBC

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a health care information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to health care providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.MTBC.com

