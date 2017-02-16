MTBC Partners with Pikeville Medical Center

'Heart Ball' Fundraiser Supports Heart and Vascular Institute's Continued Service of the Community

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 16, 2017) - MTBC ( NASDAQ : MTBC) ( NASDAQ : MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based electronic health records, practice management and mHealth solutions, was pleased to partner with Pikeville Medical Center ("Pikeville") on February 11, 2017 as a key event sponsor for the hospital's East Kentucky Heart Ball, which benefits Pikeville's Heart and Vascular Institute.

Pikeville, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, has been dedicated to providing quality care to patients in Kentucky for almost a century. It operates a 300-bed facility that provides more than 400 services, including every major specialty and most subspecialties, and employs more than 3,000 employees and approximately 400 credentialed providers. MediGain Practice Management, an MTBC company, has provided end-to-end revenue cycle management services to Pikeville since October 2016.

Each year, the East Kentucky Heart Ball fundraiser brings together a diverse mix of guests including medical, business, and political leaders. This year, more than 400 individuals attended the fundraiser to demonstrate their support.

In reflecting on the 2017 fundraiser, Juanita Deskins, Pikeville's Chief Operating Officer, explained, "Pikeville Medical Center has been dedicated to providing high quality care to patients in Kentucky for almost a century and we appreciate MTBC's support in helping us achieve our important mission."

Stephen Snyder, MTBC's President, stated, "We are honored to be able to partner with Pikeville." He continued, "The fulfillment of Pikeville's mission ensures that area residents can access top quality healthcare services and we're thrilled to be able to support Pikeville as they continue to serve the community."

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP." MTBC Acquisition, Corp., d/b/a "MediGain Practice Management," is a wholly owned subsidiary of MTBC.

