MTBC Selects Dr. Jon Bertman, EHR Pioneer and Founder of Amazing Charts, to Lead TalkEHR, the Next Generation of Electronic Health Records

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - MTBC ( NASDAQ : MTBC) ( NASDAQ : MTBCP), a leading provider of mHealth and cloud-based clinical and practice management solutions, today announced the appointment of Jon Bertman, MD, FAAFP, a pioneer in the development of provider-centric electronic health records (EHR), to lead the final design and launch phase of TalkEHR™ (www.talkehr.com), the newest addition to MTBC's suite of provider-focused healthcare solutions.

"Physicians have been clicking through pages of checkboxes for far too long," said Bertman. "In TalkEHR, the vision is to leverage voice recognition and artificial intelligence in ways that improve patient outcomes, while reducing provider and staff burnout." He continued, "Our goal is to allow the clinical team to practice medicine, while technology assists in providing evidence-based best practices, and other clinically-relevant information, at the point-of-care."

In addition to intelligent voice control and EBM guidelines, TalkEHR provides a suite of integrated solutions that allow clinicians to run a 'turn-key' practice. Features include integrated billing and practice management, real-time insurance eligibility, online patient scheduling, automated reminders, third-party claim submission, and smartphone and tablet apps for clinicians and their patients. TalkEHR, which is Meaningful Use Stage 3 certified, leverages MTBC's experience in improving healthcare delivery through improved healthcare technology.

Dr. Bertman is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and has practiced family medicine in Rhode Island for nearly two decades. In 2001, Bertman launched AmazingCharts®, which received accolades for being easy-to-use and, under his leadership, became one of the most widely used EHRs in the 1-10 ambulatory physician market. Bertman is a serial entrepreneur, prolific healthcare writer, and has received multiple awards, including Modern Physician magazine's "Physician Entrepreneur of the Year" in 2010.

To learn more about TalkEHR, be notified about our upcoming release, or for clinicians wishing to beta-test, visit www.talkehr.com, or call (541) BERTMAN (541-237-8626).

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

Follow MTBC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Disclaimer

AmazingCharts® is a registered trademark of AmazingCharts, LLC, and its use does not imply an endorsement or approval of MTBC, its products or this press release. AmazingCharts, LLC was not involved in the development of any of MTBC's products and is not affiliated with MTBC. Dr. Bertman is not presently a representative, spokesperson, or employee of AmazingCharts, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "goals", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "potential", "predict", "project", "will" or the negative of these terms or other similar terms and phrases.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

Forward-looking statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to manage growth; integrate acquisitions; effectively migrate and keep newly acquired customers and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE MTBC