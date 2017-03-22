MTBC to Announce 2016 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 31, 2017

SOMERSET, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 22, 2017) - MTBC ( NASDAQ : MTBC) ( NASDAQ : MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, web-based electronic health records, practice management and mHealth solutions, today announced that the company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 before the market opens on Friday, March 31, 2017. MTBC will hold a conference call for investors on March 31 at 8:30 a.m. EDT during which management will review highlights from the company's fourth quarter and full year 2016 results, its business outlook and other matters.

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-802-2438, or 412-317-5131 for international callers, and referencing "MTBC Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Call." An audio webcast of the call will be available live and archived until June 30, 2017 on MTBC's investor relations website at ir.mtbc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call and will be accessible through June 30, 2017. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529, or 412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing access code 10103771.

About MTBC

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. (MTBC) is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

