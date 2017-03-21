MTI Instruments Launches New Suite of 2D/3D Technology Products

MTI Instruments focuses on providing complete system solutions to industrial customers and original equipment manufacturers

ALBANY, NY--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - MTI Instruments, Inc. (MTI Instruments), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (MTI), ( OTCQB : MKTY), and worldwide supplier of precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools, announces the launch of its 2D/3D line of laser scanners.

The ProTrak™ 2D/3D line of products are advanced, high resolution, high speed profiling sensor product lines for use in industrial, robotic and manufacturing settings. Similar to MTI Instruments existing line of 1D laser products, the ProTrak series uses laser triangulation principles, but instead of a one dimensional point, it projects a line to obtain a two dimensional height profile of the target surfaces. If the target is moving, which is the case in most industrial and manufacturing applications, the ProTrak™ 2D/3D will both generate a three dimensional profile to check a myriad of quality control measurements including thickness, warp, run-out, height, flatness and other product features.

MTI will launch two different series of The Protrak™ 2D/3D; the G series Protrak™ 2D/3D has a speed of up to 4000 hertz (Hz) or a capture rate of 3.6 million measurement points per second and resolutions down to 3.3 microns. The HD series Protrak™ 2D/3D can achieve high speeds of up to 6000Hz and even better resolution down to 2.5 microns. Both products come in a variety of different ranges and are offered with either red or blue visible laser light. The blue laser light is particularly useful with translucent materials including liquid crystal displays, quartz and glass.

Rick Jones, President of MTI Instruments, commented, "This new product line complements and expands our established 1D laser technology in the market. These new product offerings will help us to expand the scope of customers we can target and the size of the available markets we can compete in. They also allow us to focus on providing complete solutions to industrial and manufacturing customers, which includes hardware peripherals and software."

"These new products are a natural fit for integration into customers' industrial and manufacturing processes, which could potentially drive a new source of revenue for MTI."

About MTI Instruments

MTI Instruments, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (MTI), ( OTCQB : MKTY), is a worldwide supplier of precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, and wafer inspection tools. For more information about MTI Instruments, please visit www.mtiinstruments.com.

About MTI

MTI is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems through its subsidiary MTI Instruments, Inc. MTI Instrument's products use a comprehensive array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive and data storage. For more information about the Company, please visit www.mechtech.com.

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact, in particular, "These new product offerings will help us to expand the scope of customers we can target and the size of the available markets we can compete in" and "could potentially drive a new source of revenue" constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements are made as of today, and MTI disclaims any duty to update such statements. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results not to occur include: our inability to successfully launch the new product line and obtain market adoption and commercialization; our inability to meet the system solution needs of our customers; our inability to build and maintain relationships with our customers; changes in national and global economic conditions that impact demand for our products and/or accelerated purchases of our products by our customers due to changes in their business needs; and the other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.