"MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards 2016" Winners Announced

Ocean Park Summer Splash Campaign clinched "Best of the Best - Use of Media Platinum Award"; Nike - RIO 16 - Unlimited 17 Days won "Best of the Best - Creative Platinum Award"

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Winners of the 15th annual "MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards 2016" co-organised by MTR Corporation and JCDecaux Transport, have been announced at the award ceremony held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 20th April evening. In recognising the outstanding achievements and creative excellence displayed in MTR* Advertising in 2016, a total of 27 awards in 17 categories were awarded to winning advertisers, media and creative agencies, who not only inspired the minds of professionals but also created excitement and joy for the general public.

The "Ocean Park Summer Splash Campaign" stole the limelight of the evening by snatching multiple awards including the top accolade "Best of the Best - Use of Media Platinum Award", "Best Interactive Campaign - Gold Award", as well as "Best Innovative Campaign - Gold Award". Ocean Park, Dentsu Media Hong Kong Limited and Metta Communications created an interactive SpongeBob Zone in MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station, at which the first-ever water game toy was installed in an MTR station to attract passengers to play, drive anticipation of the exhilarating water-themed attractions at the park, as well as promoting admission discounts and the exclusive SpongeBob merchandises via scanning QR code on the innovative game panel in this annual campaign. A TV Ring Zone with pillar-domination was also employed to maximize the campaign excitement with TVC broadcast.

Nike Hong Kong's "Nike - RIO 16 - Unlimited 17 Days" campaign was the other top winner and crowned the "Best of the Best - Creative Platinum Award" and the "Best Use of Digital Media Campaign - Gold Award". In echoing the 2016 Rio Olympics frenzy, Nike Hong Kong Limited, Mindshare Hong Kong Limited and Ogilvy & Mather (Hong Kong) Private Limited and adopted the perfect MTR advertising solution by fully utilizing the Digital Escalator Crown Bank at the high traffic MTR Causeway Bay Station to launch a 17-days' sports unlimited activation program during Rio Olympics period to get everyone in town to participate and inspired to unleash their limits. The flexibility of the dynamic Digital Escalator Crown Bank has vividly amplified the movements of various athletes wearing Nike sports gear, effectively delivering the campaign message, and grabbing the attention of target audience.

"Disney Halloween Time" campaign caught many eyeballs of the Hong Kong public and was voted the Gold Award and Silver Award winner of "My Favourite Campaign" and "Youth's Favourite Campaign" respectively. The Escalator Crown Bank at MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station was dominated to introduce the infamous Disney Villains and their evil power and wicked fun, successfully creating an immersive environment and drawing traffic to Disney's once a year Halloween night attraction!

"Ocean Park Halloween Fest Campaign" won the hearts of our youngsters and was honoured with the Gold Award in the "Youth's Favourite Campaign" category. By featuring celebrities Helena Law, Chun Wong and Shaw Yin Yin, who have starred in Ocean Park's talk of the town "Halloween Fest" together with Ghostbusters characters to showcase the all-new unique experiences at eight attractions, Ocean Park has created the Halloween horror sensation in the zone domination at MTR Causeway Bay Station.

"Café de Coral Sizzling Plate Campaign" was voted Gold Award winner in "My Favourite TVC". The winning TVC features Café de Coral's "Happiness First" slogan by celebrity spokesperson Dayo Wong. Together with the fast food chain's delicious and Sizzling Pork Plate dinner footage, the simple and direct message was effectively communicated to MTR passengers.

Winning the Gold Award and Silver Award in "Youth's Favorite TVC" and "My Favorite TVC" categories respectively, the "Carlsberg ICD Fitting Room Campaign" TVC has found immense popularity with its imaginary fitting room, where massage chairs and unlimited serving of Carlsberg beer were available for customers' enjoyment.

This year marked the 15th anniversary of "MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards". Thriving on the successful evolution and innovation excellence in the past, the Awards has already become a highly anticipated annual event for the industry and the Hong Kong public at large.

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong, Tsuen Wan, Island, South Island, Tung Chung, Tseung Kwan O, Disneyland Resort and Airport Express Lines.

The Best of the Best Awards has received enthusiastic support from advertisers, members of the advertising industry and the public since its launch in 2002. All advertising campaigns launched in the MTR* media platform from 1st January to 31st December of the award year were automatically qualified as entrants to the Awards. Each year, around a hundred campaign finalists competed for the Awards. For more information, please visit www.TheBestoftheBestAwards.com.hk

