April 24, 2017 08:56 ET

"MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards 2016" Winners Announced

Ocean Park Summer Splash Campaign clinched "Best of the Best - Use of Media Platinum Award"; Nike - RIO 16 - Unlimited 17 Days won "Best of the Best - Creative Platinum Award"

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - Winners of the 15th annual "MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards 2016" co-organised by MTR Corporation and JCDecaux Transport, have been announced at the award ceremony held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 20th April evening. In recognising the outstanding achievements and creative excellence displayed in MTR* Advertising in 2016, a total of 27 awards in 17 categories were awarded to winning advertisers, media and creative agencies, who not only inspired the minds of professionals but also created excitement and joy for the general public.

The "Ocean Park Summer Splash Campaign" stole the limelight of the evening by snatching multiple awards including the top accolade "Best of the Best - Use of Media Platinum Award", "Best Interactive Campaign - Gold Award", as well as "Best Innovative Campaign - Gold Award". Ocean Park, Dentsu Media Hong Kong Limited and Metta Communications created an interactive SpongeBob Zone in MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station, at which the first-ever water game toy was installed in an MTR station to attract passengers to play, drive anticipation of the exhilarating water-themed attractions at the park, as well as promoting admission discounts and the exclusive SpongeBob merchandises via scanning QR code on the innovative game panel in this annual campaign. A TV Ring Zone with pillar-domination was also employed to maximize the campaign excitement with TVC broadcast.

Nike Hong Kong's "Nike - RIO 16 - Unlimited 17 Days" campaign was the other top winner and crowned the "Best of the Best - Creative Platinum Award" and the "Best Use of Digital Media Campaign - Gold Award". In echoing the 2016 Rio Olympics frenzy, Nike Hong Kong Limited, Mindshare Hong Kong Limited and Ogilvy & Mather (Hong Kong) Private Limited and adopted the perfect MTR advertising solution by fully utilizing the Digital Escalator Crown Bank at the high traffic MTR Causeway Bay Station to launch a 17-days' sports unlimited activation program during Rio Olympics period to get everyone in town to participate and inspired to unleash their limits. The flexibility of the dynamic Digital Escalator Crown Bank has vividly amplified the movements of various athletes wearing Nike sports gear, effectively delivering the campaign message, and grabbing the attention of target audience.

"Disney Halloween Time" campaign caught many eyeballs of the Hong Kong public and was voted the Gold Award and Silver Award winner of "My Favourite Campaign" and "Youth's Favourite Campaign" respectively. The Escalator Crown Bank at MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station was dominated to introduce the infamous Disney Villains and their evil power and wicked fun, successfully creating an immersive environment and drawing traffic to Disney's once a year Halloween night attraction!

"Ocean Park Halloween Fest Campaign" won the hearts of our youngsters and was honoured with the Gold Award in the "Youth's Favourite Campaign" category. By featuring celebrities Helena Law, Chun Wong and Shaw Yin Yin, who have starred in Ocean Park's talk of the town "Halloween Fest" together with Ghostbusters characters to showcase the all-new unique experiences at eight attractions, Ocean Park has created the Halloween horror sensation in the zone domination at MTR Causeway Bay Station.

"Café de Coral Sizzling Plate Campaign" was voted Gold Award winner in "My Favourite TVC". The winning TVC features Café de Coral's "Happiness First" slogan by celebrity spokesperson Dayo Wong. Together with the fast food chain's delicious and Sizzling Pork Plate dinner footage, the simple and direct message was effectively communicated to MTR passengers.

Winning the Gold Award and Silver Award in "Youth's Favorite TVC" and "My Favorite TVC" categories respectively, the "Carlsberg ICD Fitting Room Campaign" TVC has found immense popularity with its imaginary fitting room, where massage chairs and unlimited serving of Carlsberg beer were available for customers' enjoyment.

This year marked the 15th anniversary of "MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards". Thriving on the successful evolution and innovation excellence in the past, the Awards has already become a highly anticipated annual event for the industry and the Hong Kong public at large.

For the full list of winners and members of the Professional Judging Panel, please refer to the appendix.

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong, Tsuen Wan, Island, South Island, Tung Chung, Tseung Kwan O, Disneyland Resort and Airport Express Lines.

Introduction:
The Best of the Best Awards has received enthusiastic support from advertisers, members of the advertising industry and the public since its launch in 2002. All advertising campaigns launched in the MTR* media platform from 1st January to 31st December of the award year were automatically qualified as entrants to the Awards. Each year, around a hundred campaign finalists competed for the Awards. For more information, please visit www.TheBestoftheBestAwards.com.hk

Photo & Video Download Links:

1. Winning Campaigns: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B_zLkOoE2WhoVUVQTkZfU3BjXzg?usp=sharing

2. Award Ceremony: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B_zLkOoE2WhoSVAwaFJpM2FySVk?usp=sharing

Appendix:
1) List of Winners
2) List of Judging Panel Members
3) Photos & Captions

Appendix 1: List of Winners

Award   Campaign   Advertiser   Media Agency   Creative Agency
Best of the Best -
Use of Media
Platinum Award		   Ocean Park Summer Splash Campaign   Ocean Park   Dentsu Media Hong Kong Limited   Metta Communications
Best of the Best - Creative
Platinum Award		   Nike - RIO 16 - Unlimited 17 Days   Nike Hong Kong Limited   Mindshare
Hong Kong Limited		   Ogilvy & Mather (Hong Kong) Private Limited
Best Innovative Campaign
Gold Award		   Ocean Park Summer Splash Campaign   Ocean Park   Dentsu Media Hong Kong Limited   Metta Communications
Best Innovative Campaign
Silver Award		   MetLife "Upgrade Your Life" Campaign   Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited and MetLife Limited   OMD Hong Kong   BBDO Hong Kong
Best Use of Integrated Media Gold Award   ManulifeMOVE   Manulife (International) Limited   PHD Limited   mcgarrybowen
Hong Kong
Best Use of Integrated Media Silver Award   Nike Free Revolution   Nike Hong Kong Limited   Mindshare
Hong Kong Limited		   Ogilvy & Mather (Hong Kong) Private Limited
Best Use of Digital Media
Gold Award		   Nike - RIO 16 - Unlimited 17 Days   Nike Hong Kong Limited   Mindshare
Hong Kong Limited		   Ogilvy & Mather (Hong Kong) Private Limited
Best Use of Digital Media
Silver Award		   HSBC 2016 Credit Card Starts Today Campaign   The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited   Mindshare
Hong Kong Limited		   J. Walter Thompson Hong Kong
Best Poster Campaign
Gold Award		   Nike Free Revolution   Nike Hong Kong Limited   Mindshare Hong Kong Limited   Ogilvy & Mather (Hong Kong) Private Limited
Best Poster Campaign
Silver Award		   Samsung Galaxy S7edge - Capturing HK Campaign   Samsung Electronics H.K. Co., Ltd.   Starcom
Hong Kong		   Cheil HK
Best Use of Airport Express Advertising Campaign
Gold Award		   HK JEBN Limited Bird's Nest and Health Food   HK JEBN Limited   -----   -----
Best Use of Airport Express Advertising Campaign
Silver Award		   NIRAV MODI Haut Diamantaire   NIRAV MODI   Zenithmedia   -----
Best Interactive Campaign
Gold Award		   Ocean Park Summer Splash Campaign   Ocean Park   Dentsu Media
Hong Kong Limited		   Metta Communications
Best Interactive Campaign
Silver Award		   Reebok - The ZPump Interactive Rhythm Challenge   Reebok Hong Kong   Carat Media Services Hong Kong Limited   Hong Kong Maker
 
Public Voting Awards (Voted by the public)
Award   Campaign   Advertiser   Media Agency   Creative Agency
My Favourite Campaign
Gold Award		   Disney Halloween Time   Hong Kong Disneyland Resort   Mindshare
Hong Kong Limited		   ANON
My Favourite Campaign
Silver Award		   HKTVmall - $99 Crazy Meat Set   HKTVmall   ------   100Most
My Favourite TVC Gold Award   Café de Coral Sizzling Plate Campaign   Café de Coral   GroupM
Communications Company Limited		   McCann & Spencer
My Favourite TVC Silver Award   Carlsberg ICD Fitting Room Campaign   Carlsberg HK Limited   OMD Hong Kong   ------
Youth's Favourite
Campaign
Gold Award		   Ocean Park Halloween Fest Campaign   Ocean Park   Dentsu Media Hong Kong Limited   Metta Communications
Youth's Favourite Campaign
Silver Award		   Disney Halloween Time   Hong Kong Disneyland Resort   Mindshare
Hong Kong Limited		   ANON
Youth's Favourite TVC
Gold Award		   Carlsberg ICD Fitting Room Campaign   Carlsberg HK Limited   OMD Hong Kong   ------
Youth's Favourite TVC
Silver Award		   Fortune Pharmacal - "Choice" Campaign   Fortune Pharmacal   Zenithmedia   Red Rabbit Communications
 
Outstanding Performance Awards
Award   Winner
Media Planner of the Year   Cecilia Chan of Dentsu Media Hong Kong Limited
Creative Professional of the Year   Chloe Wong of Metta Communications
Best Campaign Presenter of the Year   Polly Ip of Mindshare Hong Kong Limited
Media Agency of the Year   Mindshare Hong Kong Limited
Creative Agency of the Year   Metta Communications

Appendix 2:
List of Judging Panel Members (name is listed in an ascending alphabetical order)

Name   Title   Company
Alex Tham   Senior Teaching Fellow,
Department of Marketing		   City University of Hong Kong
Alice Chow   Managing Director   MediaCom Ltd.
Andrew Lee   CEO & Chief Brand Designer   Metta Communications
Carol Lam   Chief Creative Officer &
Managing Director		   DDB Group Hong Kong
Celine Ho   Vice Chairman   The Hong Kong Advertisers Association
Diamond Tai   Adjunct Associate Professor   The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen
Doris Kuok   Managing Director   MEC HK
Gary Wong   General Manager   OMD HK
Jeffrey Hui   Chairman   Hong Kong Institute of Marketing (HKIM)
Jenny Chan   General Manager   Zenithmedia
Ken Wong   Head of Learning and Participation, Outgoing Head of College and Principal Lecturer   West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, HKU SPACE International College
Kit Koh   Executive Creative Director   BBDO
Leung Tin Wai, BBS,   Professor, Head of Department, Department of Journalism and Communication   Hong Kong Shue Yan University
Melanie Lo   CEO, HK   GroupM Hong Kong
Paul Ho   Executive Creative Director   Saatchi & Saatchi
Spencer Wong   Chairman   The Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies of Hong Kong
Stanley Ngai   Managing Director   Maxus HK
Sunny Lam   Associate Professor, School of Arts and Social Sciences
Programme Leader, Bachelor of Arts with Honors in Creative Advertising and Media Design (CAMD)		   The Open University of Hong Kong
Victor Lee   Executive Director   The Hong Kong Management Association
Vincent Siu   Business Director   Cheil Hong Kong Limited

Appendix 3: Award Ceremony Photo Captions

A) MCs Ms. Sarah Song and Mr. Cyrus Chow welcomed guests to "MTR Advertising The Best of the Best Awards 2016" Ceremony

B) (From left) Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport; Ms. Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation; Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China; Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO of MTR Corporation; Mr. Emmanuel Bastide, CEO of JCDecaux Asia, and Ms. Judy Fung, Senior Manager of Media & Business Development of MTR Corporation, jointly officiated the opening ceremony to celebrate the Award's 15th anniversary.

C) Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO of MTR Corporation shared with the audience MTR's significant milestones under Rail Gen 2.0 in 2016.

D) Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China elaborated that the complementary nature of the Internet, Mobile and Out-of-home platforms has boosted JCDecaux's leading position in out-of-home media, offering the company even greater scope for innovative solutions for advertisers.

E) "Ocean Park Summer Splash Campaign" won multiple awards, including the most prestigious "Best of the Best - Use of Media Platinum Award", as well as "Best Interactive Campaign - Gold Award" and "Best Innovative Campaign - Gold Award". Winner representatives from Ocean Park, Dentsu Media Hong Kong Limited and Metta Communications received award trophies from Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China and Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO of MTR Corporation.

F) "Nike - RIO 16 - Unlimited 17 Days" campaign was crowned the "Best of the Best - Creative Platinum Award" and the "Best Use of Digital Media Campaign - Gold Award". Winner representatives from Nike Hong Kong Limited, Mindshare Hong Kong Limited and Ogilvy & Mather (Hong Kong) Private Limited received award trophies from Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China and Mr. Lincoln Leong, CEO of MTR Corporation.

G) Mindshare Hong Kong Limited was named "Media Agency of the Year". Mindshare's representatives received the award trophy from Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China.

H) Metta Communications was named "Creative Agency of the Year". Metta Communications' representatives received the award trophy from Mr. Stephen Wong, CEO of JCDecaux Greater China.

I) "Disney Halloween Time" campaign was voted the Gold Award and Silver Award winner of "My Favourite Campaign" and "Youth's Favourite Campaign" respectively. Winner representatives received the award trophies from Ms. Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.

J) "Café de Coral Sizzling Plate Campaign" was voted Gold Award winner in "My Favourite TVC" category. Winner representatives received the award trophy from Ms. Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.

K) "Carlsberg ICD Fitting Room Campaign" TVC was voted Gold Award and Silver Award winner in "Youth's Favorite TVC" and "My Favorite TVC" categories respectively. Winner's representatives received the award trophies from Ms. Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.

L) A virtual Stamp Collection game enabled by Beacon, the latest interactive technology via mobile devices, was installed on the digital panels at the foyer for demonstration to guests.

