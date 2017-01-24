Mud Hole Inks Sponsorship With FLW

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 24, 2017) - Fishing League Worldwide (FLW), the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, announced today a sponsorship agreement with Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Inc., the world's largest supplier of products to build custom fishing rods. 2017 marks the first year the two organizations have partnered. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

Per terms of the agreement, Mud Hole will receive exposure at more than 274 FLW-sanctioned bass fishing tournaments and Expos, and through FLW's media channels which include FLWFishing.com, FLW Bass Fishing magazine and the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show. Additionally, the brand will headline exclusive content across FLW's social media communities, which are monitored by hundreds of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts.

"FLW is excited that Mud Hole, a brand that has demonstrated a tremendous amount of support to their anglers and the sport of bass fishing, is joining FLW in this mutually beneficial partnership," said Trish Blake, FLW president of marketing. "Mud Hole's commitment to innovation and building the sport has elevated the tackle industry and the thousands of anglers that compete in FLW tournaments each year."

Fans will be able to engage and experience Mud Hole products throughout the year with exclusive giveaways for FLW members and rod building seminars at the 2017 Forrest Wood Cup on Lake Murray in Columbia, South Carolina -- the world championship of bass fishing.

Mud Hole will be represented in FLW tournament competition by the reigning Forrest Wood Cup Champion, John Cox of DeBary, Florida. Cox, a six-year FLW Tour veteran, has four career Forrest Wood Cup appearances and more than $925,000 in career earnings.

"Mud Hole is proud to partner with FLW, who provides unparalleled tournaments and events as well as education and entertainment to the entire fishing community. We view this relationship as an amazing fit, and we are incredibly excited to move forward into the 2017 season," said Gregg Zambrovitz, Mud Hole vice president of sales & marketing. "As the reigning Forrest Wood Cup Champion John Cox can attest to, building your own custom fishing rod is not only a fun hobby but can lead to catching more fish. We look forward to embracing our FLW partnership and introducing the craft, performance, and fun of custom rod building to FLW's devoted fishing community."

About FLW

FLW is the world's largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money in 2017 across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, with offices in Minneapolis, FLW conducts more than 274 bass-fishing tournaments annually across the United States and sanctions tournaments in Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa and South Korea. FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated "FLW" television show, broadcast to more than 564 million households worldwide, while FLW Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. For more information visit FLWFishing.com and follow FLW at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat: @FLWFishing.

About Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Inc.

Mud Hole Custom Tackle, Inc. is the world's largest supplier of custom rod building products for bass fishing rods, as well as all freshwater, saltwater, fly and ice fishing applications. A leading e-retailer and mail order supplier, Mud Hole has become the "go-to" and trusted supplier for professional anglers, hobbyists, small manufacturers and large OEM's worldwide by offering a superior shopping experience, rapid delivery and stellar customer service. With more than 45,000 SKU's representing $15 million of inventory fully stocked onsite in Mud Hole's 15,000 square-foot office & distribution center, our leading e-retail web site www.mudhole.com offers customers an exceptional shopping experience.

