MuleSoft Announces CONNECT 2017, the Premier Digital Transformation Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - MuleSoft ( NYSE : MULE), provider of the leading platform for building application networks, today announced CONNECT 2017, the premier conference for digital business, where CIOs, IT leaders and developers come together to discuss how application networks are enabling businesses agility and driving innovation. CONNECT is one of the fastest growing conferences, with more than 2,500 customers, partners and industry thought leaders across industries expected to attend. The event will take place April 18-20, 2017 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in San Francisco.

More than 60 customers, partners and industry thought leaders will take the stage to discuss how Anypoint Platform™ is enabling them meet their digital transformation goals and accelerate their pace of business. The must-attend event will feature sessions from technology innovators at leading companies, including Airbnb, Twitter, Splunk, Capital One, and more, as well as some of the most influential thought leaders speaking, including ThoughtWorks CTO Dr. Rebecca Parsons, MIT fellow Marshall Van Alstyne, and Gartner analyst Massimo Pezzini. The event will also feature case studies and product demonstrations, an innovative developer zone and hands-on training courses and complimentary certifications. Event highlights will include:

More than 60 sessions, including dozens of real-world case studies showcasing the power of an API-led approach in driving speed and agility

Best practices on how organizations can transform into composable enterprises by using MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform to create an application network

Hands-on training courses and free onsite certified developer exams

On-site technical support from MuleSoft experts across professional services, engineering, product management and support

MuleSoft Developer Zone to foster networking, showcase innovative hackathon projects, share interactive demos and provide developers with an opportunity to learn about the MuleSoft Champions program

Interactive demos from MuleSoft customers and strategic partners

Dedicated partner track to discuss how to drive transformational outcomes for customers





"We are entering a new era of business where competitive advantage is determined by how organizations connect and orchestrate a multitude of physical and technology assets. Winning organizations are building composable enterprises that can quickly adopt new technologies and rapidly connect these assets," said Greg Schott, chairman and CEO, MuleSoft. "At this flagship conference for digital business, we are bringing together customers, partners, and industry visionaries at the forefront of digital transformation. Attendees will learn from these thought leaders the roadmap for successfully addressing the challenges of the new digital era and how to outpace their competition."

About Anypoint Platform™

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ is enabling over 1,000 organizations in more than 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

