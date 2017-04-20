MuleSoft Announces Partner Award Winners at CONNECT 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - CONNECT 2017 -- MuleSoft ( NYSE : MULE), provider of the leading platform for building application networks, today announced the winners of the MuleSoft Partner Awards. The annual awards recognize the top partners for excellence in executing on customer needs, driving business results, and delivering solutions and expertise in a repeatable, scalable way. The winners were announced at CONNECT 2017, the premier integration conference for CIOs, IT leaders and technologists to address the challenges of the digital era.

The MuleSoft Partner Awards recognize the top partners across the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA based on a rigorous set of criteria. Partners are honored for developing innovative solutions or industry specific offerings with Anypoint Platform, rapidly scaling their team of experts through training and certification programs, showcasing a high level of customer excellence and driving business outcomes for customers. The 2017 award winners were announced at CONNECT Partner Day and included:

Global Partner of the Year : Deloitte

: Deloitte Top Partner of the Year ( Americas) : Deloitte

: Deloitte Top Partner of the Year (EMEA ): Capgemini

): Capgemini Top Partner of the Year ( APAC) : Accenture

: Accenture New Partner of the Year ( Americas) : Apps Associates

: Apps Associates New Partner of the Year (EMEA) : Appnovation

: Appnovation New Partner of the Year ( APAC) : Capgemini Australia

: Capgemini Australia Top Certification Partners of the Year : Capgemini, Infosys, Accenture

: Capgemini, Infosys, Accenture Services Delivery Partner of the Year ( Americas) : Bits in Glass

: Bits in Glass Services Delivery Partner of the Year (EMEA) : WHISHWORKS

: WHISHWORKS Services Delivery Partner of the Year ( APAC) : WhiteSky Labs

: WhiteSky Labs Solution Partner of the Year (Americas) : ModusBox

: ModusBox Customer Success Partner of the Year: Infosys, Cognizant

"Partners play a critical role in helping us achieve our mission to enable organizations to change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. Our global partner ecosystem works with hundreds of organizations every day, enabling them to adopt a new operating model that will help them to digitally transform and accelerate the pace of business," said Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances, MuleSoft. "These partner award winners have gone above and beyond to provide value to our shared customers, whether through creating innovative solutions, building out a team of experts through training and certification or delivering solutions in an effective, repeatable way."

Leading organizations in the MuleSoft Partner Program provide consulting and services for MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™, a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. With Anypoint Platform, organizations can unlock new revenue channels, improve customer experiences and drive innovation. MuleSoft's global partner ecosystem serves organizations across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail and government sector.

To learn more about the company's partner ecosystem, visit: https://www.mulesoft.com/partner-integration.

About Anypoint Platform™

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ is enabling over 1,000 organizations in more than 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

