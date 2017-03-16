MuleSoft Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - MuleSoft, Inc. ( NYSE : MULE) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17, 2017, under the symbol "MULE," and the offering is expected to close on March 22, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. MuleSoft has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,950,000 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments, if any.

Goldman, Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as an active book-running manager. Allen & Company LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and Jefferies LLC are acting as book-running managers and Canaccord Genuity Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as co-managers.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman, Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204 or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ is enabling over 1,000 organizations in more than 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.