MuleSoft Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 17, 2017) - MuleSoft announced today that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not been determined. MuleSoft intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MULE."

Goldman, Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC will act as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Merrill Lynch will act as an active book-running manager. Allen & Company LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., and Jefferies LLC will act as book-running managers and Canaccord Genuity Inc., Piper Jaffray & Co., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. will act as co-managers.

This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman, Sachs & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: (866) 471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (866) 803-9204 or email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ is enabling over 1,000 organizations in more than 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc. All other marks are those of respective owners.