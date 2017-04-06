MuleSoft Once Again Recognized as a Leader in Two Gartner Magic Quadrants

As the Only Vendor to be Named a Leader Across Gartner's Magic Quadrants for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Full Life Cycle API Management, MuleSoft Uniquely Enables Companies to Build Application Networks

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - MuleSoft ( NYSE : MULE), provider of the leading platform for building application networks, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year, Gartner has positioned MuleSoft as a Leader in its Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), Worldwide. MuleSoft has also been named a Leader two years in a row in Gartner's October 2016 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management. The reports, including the quadrant graphics and the April 2016 Gartner Market Guide for Hybrid Integration Platform-Enabling Technologies, are available at https://www.mulesoft.com/lp/reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-leader.

"Today winning organizations rely on hybrid integration platforms to quickly and easily connect their applications, data and devices to achieve business outcomes. MuleSoft is dedicated to supporting the hybrid integration needs for over 1,000 customers. With Anypoint Platform, our customers are delivering new customer experiences, increasing operational efficiency and bringing new products to market faster," said Mark Dao, chief product officer, MuleSoft. "We believe Gartner's consistent recognition of MuleSoft as a leader in both iPaaS and full life cycle API management further validates the breadth and depth of our platform, in addition to our ability to help organizations innovate and drive competitive advantage."

To ease integration challenges across on-premises, cloud and hybrid architectures, many organizations are using MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ to connect their applications, data and devices into an application network. With API-led connectivity at the core, the application network enables a self-serve infrastructure by making IT assets pluggable and reusable instead of glued together with custom integration code. As a result, IT organizations deliver projects faster and lines of business are able to innovate and respond more rapidly.

According to Gartner, "Leader visions are typically focused on incrementally improving existing capabilities and addressing emerging requirements, while aggressively expanding market share via new channels and through industry or geographic expansion strategies. They have the financial resources to pursue their technology and market vision. Leaders understand what is required to drive the enterprise iPaaS market in terms of technology, adoption patterns, use cases and industry impact. Most of them have already demonstrated these abilities by playing a crucial role (along with other pioneers) in shaping the market into its present form, and showing an understanding of emerging requirements such as API management, citizen integrators, IoT and analytics."

About Anypoint Platform

MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™ is a leading solution for API-led connectivity that creates an application network of apps, data, and devices, both on-premises and in the cloud. This hybrid integration platform includes iPaaS, ESB, and a unified solution for API management, design and publishing.

About MuleSoft

MuleSoft's mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world's applications, data and devices. With its API-led approach to connectivity, MuleSoft's market-leading Anypoint Platform™ is enabling over 1,000 organizations in more than 60 countries to build application networks. For more information, visit https://www.mulesoft.com.

