Multimedia Update -- African Bicycle Contribution Foundation Distributes Free Bamboo Bikes to Transport-Dependent Students in Fourth Location in Ghana

SEKYERE AFRAM PLAINS DISTRICT, GHANA--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - With a bicycle distribution event, held here, at its fourth location in Ghana, at the Drobonso SDA Basic School, in the Ashanti Region, the African Bicycle Contribution Foundation (ABCF), a U.S.-based, 501(c)3 corporation, today announced that it has now provided nearly 100, free, ecologically-friendly bamboo bikes to Ghanaian, transport-dependent students, parents, small farmers and healthcare workers.

In previous bike distribution events, ABCF has provided the iconic Eco-Ride bamboo bicycles, made by Founder and CEO Bernice Dapaah's Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative (GBBI), to similar recipient groups in Accra, Kumasi and Koforidua, Ghana.

As has been the case in ABCF's previous bike distributions, the event at the Drobonso SDA Basic School was hosted on behalf of the Foundation, by its Ghana-based partners, Bright Generation Community Foundation (BGCF) and GBBI.

ABCF plans to distribute 2500 free bicycles in primarily rural areas in Ghana, over a five-year period.

BGCF Development Consultant Solomon Owusu-Amankwaah spoke to the gathering of nearly 300 bicycle recipients and dignitaries, on behalf of ABCF's chairman, A. Bruce Crawley, and its executive director, Patricia Marshall Harris. In his remarks to the attendees, including, among others, Sekyere Afram Plains District Director of Education Mrs. Amina Achiaa; Drobonso Community Chief Nana Dankwa Dwubisiaw II; and Head Teacher Richard Awuah, Owusu said: "The ABCF program aligns with Ghana's national development agenda, in areas of poverty alleviation and access to education, and is expected to contribute, among other things, to improved school attendance for young, rural students, and greater operating efficiency for rural farmers."

He also mentioned that the U.S.-based foundation plans to build upon its initial bicycle distribution efforts to provide technology-facilitated, inter-continental seminars and classroom discussions between students and entrepreneurs in Ghana and the U.S., and to assist GBBI in expanding its capacity to export its world-class bicycles to the U.S., and to other countries across the globe.

To date, the ABCF program has been well received by public officials in Ghana, and previous bicycle recipients have expressed their appreciation for the numerous ways in which having their own bicycles has positively impacted their daily lives.

Who Is ABCF?

The African Bicycle Contribution Foundation (ABCF) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation whose mission is to generate funding to underwrite the distribution of bicycles to needy students, families and transport-dependent small business owners on the African continent. The Corporation has made a commitment to finance the free distribution of 2,500 bicycles, in Ghana, over its first five years of operation.

ABCF works in partnership, in Ghana, with the Ghana Bamboo Bikes Initiative, Bright Generation Community Foundation, The Respect Alliance, and the U.S.-Ghana Chamber of Commerce. Included among the foundation's corporate and charitable nonprofit sponsors are Independence Blue Cross and the Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

For further information about ABCF, please contact the ABCF office: info@africanbike.org

