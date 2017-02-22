MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - "Divergent Explorations: Works by 5 Contemporary Artists" Opens Thursday, March 2 at Gallery W in American Greetings Creative Studios

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Celebrate the diversity and relevance of contemporary art at "Divergent Explorations: Works by 5 Contemporary Artists," the next exhibit slated for display at Gallery W, the public art gallery located on the first floor of American Greetings Creative Studios at Crocker Park. The collection of contemporary works will be showcased from Thursday, March 2 through Friday, April 28, and the public is invited to the opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on March 2. This marks the fourth exhibit at Gallery W since the venue, with a full calendar of shows featuring a wide range of mediums from regional artists, opened at the end of September.

The five artists exhibiting their work each have ties to the renowned Cleveland Institute of Art (CIA), either as faculty or alumni.

Lane Cooper: An associate professor at CIA, Cooper's work is developed from photographic sources. "Acting as metaphor, it focuses on an experience of the world that is constantly shifting between the sensual external and the intellectual internal," said Cooper of her work.

Dan Tranberg: Tranberg has been a Painting instructor at CIA since 2000, and his current work "highlights bold and subtle interactions of pure color, demonstrating and celebrating the endlessly complex ways in which color can be perceived."

Ben Grasso: Grasso is a Cleveland native who received his Painting BFA from CIA in 2003. "My painting does not seek to present something impossible or particular; instead it represents something contingent, a re-alignment of logic that makes plastic the anxiety underlying objects in the world," said Grasso.

Tony Ingrisano: Ingrisano is an assistant professor in CIA's Painting and Foundation departments and the current Painting department chair whose work "is concerned with re-examining the aesthetic nature of the many natural and man-made systems that surround us."

Scott Stibich: Stibich, a sculptor and installation artist who graduated from CIA in 2010, uses "readily available objects, media and recognizable environments to create a base line connection with the viewer."

