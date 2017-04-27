MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - FirstBank Named a Denver Post Top Workplace for the Sixth Consecutive Year

Bank is Currently Hiring for More than 70 Positions in Colorado and Arizona

LAKEWOOD, CO--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - FirstBank, Colorado's second-largest bank and one of the nation's largest privately held banks, announced it has been named a Top Workplace for six years in a row by the Denver Post and WorkplaceDynamics, a leading employee survey provider.

The Top Workplaces, which are determined by third-party employee survey results, recognized 141 Colorado companies. FirstBank ranked No. 16 in the Large Company category.

"It's an honor to be voted a Top Workplace by our employees again. That's really what makes this recognition so important to us," said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank. "We take pride in creating solid job opportunities and providing a friendly work environment, so employees can have a long, fulfilling career here. We recognize happy and engaged employees are also crucial to a company's success."

FirstBank closed 2016 with record earnings and growth, and completed its new headquarter campus in Lakewood. The building offers several amenities, including: a fitness center with instructor-led fitness classes, personal trainers and private nursing rooms for mothers. Additionally, the headquarters features a roof top patio, full-service café, and conference rooms with teleconference capabilities and collaboration areas for group meetings.

The company is currently hiring for over 70 positions, ranging from teller and customer service representatives to analyst and IT developer roles.

All employees receive a financial stake in the bank's success as stock owners. FirstBank also provides several benefits, including employee-contributed retirement plans, healthcare and the bank covers partial costs for classes at any university or technical school for employees and their children. For more information on available jobs at FirstBank, please visit http://efirstbank.jobs.

About FirstBank

FirstBank operates more than 115 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank is the largest locally owned banking organization in Colorado, serving more than 700,000 customers. Since 2000, FirstBank has contributed more than $57 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees. For more information, go to www.efirstbank.com.

Member FDIC

Equal Housing Lender

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/27/11G137224/Images/HQ_Collage_2_2017_Top_Workplaces-35c7e8ef0c2aa111b71044e2b6fef616.jpg