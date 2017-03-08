MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - GeckoSystems, an AI Mobile Robot Co., Applauds SeniorCareCorner.com Article

CONYERS, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. ( OTC PINK : GOSY) (http://www.GeckoSystems.com) praises the Senior Care Corner® article due to its focus on the benefit of mobile service robots, such as the company's CareBot™, in addressing the pressing needs of eldercare givers and carees. Now coming up on its twentieth anniversary, GeckoSystems continues to dedicate itself to development of "AI Mobile Robot Solutions for Safety, Security and Service(tm)."

"Their discussion, CareBot: One of a Kind Family Caregiver for Aging in Place Seniors, captures the essence of our strategic focus for nearly two decades, to enable families to better care for themselves despite the many time, financial, and emotional stresses of family care in the 21st century," reflected Martin Spencer, CEO, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.

The co-founders, Kathy and Barry Birkett, of Senior Care Corner, succinctly distill the fundamental challenge: Helping senior loved ones enjoy the independent life they desire is both a mission and nerve-wracking challenge for millions of family caregivers.

GeckoSystems has always placed family first and the implicit need for safe usage in its decades of mobile service robot R&D.

Today, the Company is prepared to build and sell its fifth generation CareBot with an MSRP of $4,950.

The company performed the world's first in home elder care trials, with the mother-in-law of one of the co-founders.

GeckoSystems has been developing advanced AI and mobile robotics systems for almost twenty years now. The original founders had a vision of a robot that would move about under software control and be utilitarian for many users. At that time, there was not much interest in robotics among the general public or industry. These founders were true visionaries and now the world is ready for what they foresaw twenty years ago.

It took nearly five years and two different teams of engineers to develop machine intelligence with sufficient situation awareness and the invention of numerous proprietary algorithms and paradigms to achieve "loose crowd" level of mobile autonomy (GeckoNav(tm)). This was the most difficult to develop and the company is the proudest of this breakthrough, especially knowing that most robotic companies world-wide have not been able to do such.

AI augmented sensor fusion was invented with the CompoundedSensorArray(tm) over a ten-year time period. The CSA was a precursor to depth cameras and enabled the easy adaption of depth cameras to the Company's AI software and IoT (Internet of Things) hardware robotics architecture. Most of the Company's competitors are still seeking that Level 5 of mobile autonomy (including most automakers developing "self-driving" cars).

It then took another three years to develop a verbal interface with voice recognition, NLP, and voice synthesis that not only could be readily modified and customized (GeckoChat(tm)), but also had a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler(tm)).

Once those AI savants were stable, it was realized that unless the mobile robot was routinely proximate -- automatically -- (or instinctively like a pet cat or dog that follows one from room to room), that routine, utilitarian verbal interaction in a fixed location was only a toy due to not infrequently being in the wrong room at the wrong time. That set of sensor fusion upgrades resulted in GeckoTrak(tm).

Throughout the Company's lengthy AI robotics R&D, the world's first in home trials of a personal robot were conducted periodically. As a result of those trials, many important insights were revealed as to the need to educate the potential markets about the ROI probable from mobile service robots. For the last five years, the company has been focused on cost reduction and education since their technologies are mature, the manufacturability is understood, and the markets appropriate are simply huge. Bill Gates is on record that the mobile service robot industry has an emerging trillion-dollar market. The Company is very pleased that the markets are now catching up with the need for its advanced, proprietary AI robotics technologies.

Detailed discussions of each of these technologies can be found on the Company's website: http://www.geckosystems.com

This past year, the Company has continued to gain traction in the domestic and international markets. Last spring a BaseBot(tm) sale to a Japanese joint venture resulted in net profits for that quarter. A JV with a NYC AI firm was established to address advanced AI safety hurdles. And, further cost reductions were identified for the computer and sensor systems.

"It is an honor that Senior Care Corner recognizes the value of the over 100 man-years we have invested in our proprietary AI robotics Intellectual Properties and my full-time work for nearly 20 years. Our suite of AI mobile robot solutions is well tested, portable, and extensible. I am pleased for our company to have received this recognition for the good that our AI robotics R&D can provide literally millions of families. The realization that our work readily addresses --by professional senior caregivers such as the Birketts -- the pent-up demand and desire for baby boomers to age in place with safety and comfort, cost effectively, is truly the best possible reward in and of itself.

"We continue to have numerous new joint venture and/or licensing discussions in the US and EU. I am also pleased that as the Service Robotics industry begins to offer real products to eager markets, our capabilities are being recognized as "first tier." Due to our continued progress, we remain completely committed to providing our 1300+ shareholders the ROI they deserve," concluded Spencer.

About GeckoSystems:

GeckoSystems has been developing innovative robotic technologies for nineteen years. It is CEO Martin Spencer's dream to make people's lives better through AI robotic technologies.

The safety requirement for human quick WCET reflex time in all forms of mobile robots:

In order to understand the importance of GeckoSystems' breakthrough, proprietary, and exclusive AI software and why another Japanese robotics company desires a business relationship with GeckoSystems, it's key to acknowledge some basic realities for all forms of automatic, non-human intervention, vehicular locomotion and steering.

1. Laws of Physics such as Conservation of Energy, inertia, and momentum, limit a vehicle's ability to stop or maneuver. If, for instance, a car's braking system design cannot generate enough friction for a given road surface to stop the car in 100 feet after brake application, that's a real limitation. If a car cannot corner at more than .9g due to a combination of suspension design and road conditions, that, also, is reality. Regardless how talented a NASCAR driver may be, if his race car is inadequate, he's not going to win races.

2. At the same time, if a car driver (or pilot) is tired, drugged, distracted, etc. their reflex time becomes too slow to react in a timely fashion to unexpected direction changes of moving obstacles, or the sudden appearance of fixed obstacles. Many car "accidents" result from drunk driving due to reflex time and/or judgment impairment. Average reflex time takes between 150 & 300ms. http://tinyurl.com/nsrx75n

3. In robotic systems, "human reflex time" is known as Worst Case Execution Time (WCET). Historically, in computer systems engineering, WCET of a computational task is the maximum length of time the task could take to execute on a specific hardware platform. In big data, this is the time to load up the data to be processed, processed, and then outputted into useful distillations, summaries, or common sense insights. GeckoSystems' basic AI self-guidance navigation system processes 147 megabytes of data per second using low cost, Commercial Off The Shelf (COTS) Single Board Computers (SBC's).

4. Highly trained and skilled jet fighter pilots have a reflex time (WCET) of less than 120ms. Their "eye to hand" coordination time is a fundamental criterion for them to be successful jet fighter pilots. The same holds true for all high performance forms of transportation that are sufficiently pushing the limits of the Laws of Physics to require the quickest possible reaction time for safe human control and/or usage.

5. GeckoSystems' WCET is less than 100ms, or as quick, or quicker than most gifted jet fighter pilots, NASCAR race car drivers, etc. while using low cost COTS and SBC's

6. In mobile robotic guidance systems, WCET has 3 fundamental components.

a. Sufficient Field of View (FOV) with appropriate granularity, accuracy, and update rate.

b. Rapid processing of that contextual data such that common sense responses are generated.

c. Timely physical execution of those common sense responses.

In order for any companion robot to be utilitarian for family care, it must be a "three-legged milk stool."

(1) Human quick reflex time to avoid moving and/or unmapped obstacles, (GeckoNav(tm): http://tinyurl.com/le8a39r)

(2) Verbal interaction (GeckoChat(tm): http://tinyurl.com/nnupuw7) with a sense of date and time (GeckoScheduler(tm): http://tinyurl.com/kojzgbx), and

(3) Ability to automatically find and follow designated parties (GeckoTrak(tm): http://tinyurl.com/mton9uh) such that verbal interaction can occur routinely with video and audio monitoring of the care receiver is uninterrupted.

An earlier third party verification of GeckoSystems' AI centric, human quick sense and avoidance of moving and/or unmapped obstacles by one of their mobile robots can be viewed here: http://t.co/NqqM22TbKN

An overview of GeckoSystems' progress containing over 700 pictures and 120 videos can be found at http://www.geckosystems.com/timeline/.

These videos illustrate the development of the technology that makes GeckoSystems a world leader in Service Robotics development. Early CareBot prototypes were slower and frequently pivoted in order to avoid a static or dynamic obstacle; later prototypes avoided obstacles without pivoting. Current CareBots avoid obstacles with a graceful "bicycle smooth" motion. The latest videos also depict the CareBot's ability to automatically go faster or slower depending on the amount of clutter (number of obstacles) within its field of view. This is especially important when avoiding moving obstacles in "loose crowd" situations like a mall or an exhibit area.

In addition to the timeline videos, GeckoSystems has numerous YouTube videos. The most popular of which are the ones showing room-to-room automatic self-navigation of the CareBot through narrow doorways and a hallway of an old 1954 home. You will see the CareBot slow down when going through the doorways because of their narrow width and then speed up as it goes across the relatively open kitchen area. There are also videos of the SafePath(tm) wheelchair, which is a migration of the CareBot AI centric navigation system to a standard power wheelchair, and recently developed cost effective depth cameras were used in this recent configuration. SafePath(tm) navigation is now available to OEM licensees and these videos show the versatility of GeckoSystems' fully autonomous navigation solution.

GeckoSystems, Star Wars Technology

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYwQBUXXc3g

The company has successfully completed an Alpha trial of its CareBot personal assistance robot for the elderly. It was tested in a home care setting and received enthusiastic support from both caregivers and care receivers. The company believes that the CareBot will increase the safety and well being of its elderly charges while decreasing stress on the caregiver and the family.

GeckoSystems is preparing for Beta testing of the CareBot prior to full-scale production and marketing. CareBot has recently incorporated Microsoft Kinect depth cameras that result in a significant cost reduction.

Kinect Enabled Personal Robot video:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn93BS44Das

Above, the CareBot demonstrates static and dynamic obstacle avoidance as it backs in and out of a narrow and cluttered alley. There is no joystick control or programmed path; movements are smoother that those achieved using a joystick control. GeckoNav creates three low levels of obstacle avoidance: reactive, proactive, and contemplative. Subsumptive AI behavior within GeckoNav enables the CareBot to reach its target destination after engaging in obstacle avoidance.

More information on the CareBot personal assistance robot:

http://www.geckosystems.com/markets/CareBot.php

GeckoSystems stock is quoted in the U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) markets under the ticker symbol GOSY. http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GOSY/quote

GeckoSystems uses http://www.LinkedIn.com as its primary social media site for investor updates. Here is Spencer's LinkedIn.com profile:

http://www.linkedin.com/pub/martin-spencer/11/b2a/580

