MULTIMEDIA UPDATE: IDG Names John P. O'Malley Chief Operating Officer of IDG Communications

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - October 24, 2017) - International Data Group, Inc. (IDG) announced today that it has appointed John P. O'Malley as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IDG Communications, Inc.

In his role as COO, John adds responsibility for finance and operations to his current oversight of IDG Communications' engineering, demand generation and direct marketing functions. Mr. O'Malley heads the company's data business and global data protection regulation (GDPR) efforts, ensuring the quality and compliance of IDG Communications' exclusive first-party data in 147 countries.

"IDG is a company of top performers and John is perfect evidence of that," commented Kumaran Ramanathan, President, IDG Communications. "He has consistently launched new businesses, improved performance in existing operations and driven high profit margins across the board."

Mr. O'Malley said, "I am honored by today's announcement. IDG Communications' global footprint presents unique opportunities to fuse business, financial, and technology interests into cohesive, driven, and focused operations.

Mr. O'Malley joined IDG 18 years ago after holding positions at Gateway and Compaq.

He has worked extensively in the U.S., Europe, Middle East, and Asia. John brings a wealth of experience in positions spanning strategy and business development, and serving as CEO of IDG's demand generation business and international sales and operations divisions.

"Anyone who has worked with John knows him to be a skilled leader focused on achieving results," added Ramanathan. "I am excited to work with John to drive sustainable performance and success at IDG Communications."

Brett Liu, Director of China Oceanwide and President of IDG, said, "As an 18 years IDG veteran, John has an outstanding track record in business operations. We are very pleased with the new leadership team of IDG Communications and are confident that Kumaran and John will inspire by example and take the company to even greater heights."

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. IDG Communications is the world's largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, PCWorld® and Macworld®, engage the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape. Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients' success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers' global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers results and wins awards. IDG is the #1 tech media company in the world, per comScore.*

*Source: comScore Media Metrix, Desktop Unique Visitors, Worldwide, January 2017

Additional information about IDG, a privately held company, is available at http://www.idg.com.

