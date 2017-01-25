MULTIMEDIA UPDATE: Mining for Miracles Launches 2017 Diamond Draw and Completes $3 Million Commitment to CAUSES Research Clinic for BC Children's Hospital

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 25, 2017) -

Mining for Miracles kicked off its 2017 Diamond Draw at the Mineral Exploration Roundup Conference today. Mining for Miracles is the BC mining community's longstanding fundraising campaign for BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

The Diamond Draw package, valued at over $16,000, includes a CANADAMARK Cushion cut 1.01 carat diamond in a gold designer setting, donated respectively by C3 Alliance Corp., Teck and Costen Catbalue Goldsmith + Design.

"Since 1988, BC's mining industry has raised more than $26 million for the children and families who visit BC Children's Hospital through Diamond Draw and other initiatives," said Jeff Hanman, 2017 Co-Chair, Mining for Miracles. "100 per cent of the funds raised by Mining for Miracles go directly to support areas of need at the hospital," said Joanne Klein, Co-Chair, Mining for Miracles.

Tickets are available at mining industry events and directly from Mining for Miracles member organizations. The draw will take place on May 30, 2017.

The launch of the 2017 Diamond Draw marks the completion of Mining for Miracles' $3 million commitment to the CAUSES Research Clinic (CAUSES) at BC Children's Hospital. Genome British Columbia is backing Mining for Miracles' commitment with an additional contribution to support the CAUSES Research Clinic.

CAUSES provides genome-wide sequencing to support the accurate and efficient diagnosis of rare genetic disorders in children who would otherwise require numerous tests or who might not be diagnosed at all. The program provides families with genetic counselling, clinical interpretation of complex testing results, and personalized recommendations for treatment.

The success of Mining for Miracles to fund initiatives like CAUSES depends on the generosity of individuals and organizations throughout British Columbia. Donations can be made through employee and corporate fundraising initiatives or through fundraising events such as Jeans Day™, the Diamond Draw, Slo-Pitch Tournament or the Teck Celebrity Pie Throw, taking place on May 18, 2017. Visit www.miningformiracles.ca for more information and to donate.

About Mining for Miracles

Every year volunteers from the mining community work together through Mining for Miracles to help improve the quality of health care for children in our province. Through its support of the construction of facilities and acquisition of specialized medical equipment at the hospital, Mining for Miracles is helping to keep BC Children's Hospital at the forefront of pediatric care excellence. Visit www.miningformiracles.ca for more information and to donate.

Backgrounder:

The CAUSES Research Clinic:

CAUSES reduces the number of invasive tests required, such as biopsies, biochemical tests, expensive single gene tests or MRI scans. There are 7,000 known rare disorders and CAUSES uses a single genomic test capable of identifying all of these. This may reduce the number of tests required to diagnose a patient's condition from 10 or more to just one. This has the potential to reduce costs to families and the health-care system.

The CAUSES Research Clinic saw its first patient in June 2015

Over three years, 500 children and their parents will have their genomes sequenced through CAUSES

CAUSES receives approximately 10 patient referrals a week.

Since opening in June 2015, over 200 families have been seen in the CAUSES Research Clinic

Over 40% of families seen in CAUSES receive a diagnosis (an "answer")

5 year old Collyns Doran of Prince George was the first patient to receive a diagnosis at the CAUSES Research Clinic at BC Children's Hospital. The diagnosis provided by genome- wide sequencing ends ended the family's 5-year journey to find an explanation for their daughter's developmental issues. http://www.bcchf.ca/stories/miracle-stories/collyns- doran/?stage=Live

CAUSES provides this service to children across British Columbia, and in some cases, is utilizing Telehealth

For some families, a diagnosis will lead to life-changing treatments for their child. For many children, there isn't a cure. Their diagnosis is important information that helps parents in planning for their child's future

The CAUSES Research Clinic helps reduce the number of invasive tests - such as biopsies, biochemical tests, expensive single gene tests and multi-gene panels, and MRI scans often requiring sedation- needed to obtain a diagnosis for children. This is expected to reduce the average number of tests per child required for a diagnosis from 10 or more to one, resulting in significant savings for both families and the health-care system

About Genome British Columbia

Genome British Columbia leads genomics innovation on Canada's West Coast and facilitates the integration of genomics into society. A recognized catalyst for government and industry, Genome BC invests in research, entrepreneurship and commercialization in life sciences to address challenges in key sectors such as health, forestry, fisheries, aquaculture, agri-food, energy, mining and environment. Genome BC partners with many national and international public and private funding organizations to drive BC's bioeconomy.

www.genomebc.ca

