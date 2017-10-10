Aspen Pure® Probiotic is the world's first shelf stable probiotic water with more than 10 billion live CFU's (probiotics) in every serving Initial expansion across first 700 stores on the East Coast of more than 2,000 total planned outlets amongst the Ahold Delhaize brands

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV), the Colorado-based leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company whose brands include Xing®, Aspen Pure® Probiotic, Búcha® Live Kombucha, Marley®, and Coco-Libre®, today announced the expansion of Aspen Pure® Probiotic throughout the more than 2,000 Ahold Delhaize banner stores across 23 states, with particular strength along the East Coast in the United States.

New Age's Aspen Pure® Probiotic water is the world's first probiotic water with more than 10 billion live colony forming units (CFU's/probiotics) in every serving. Aspen Pure® Probiotic includes 12 different probiotic strains yet maintains the same clean, crisp finish of the original Aspen Pure® Rocky Mountain Water. The product, that is shelf stable (no refrigeration required), and has been formulated with 2 years of shelf life, was developed internally at New Age earlier in the year and was test marketed in New Age's own direct-store-distribution (DSD) system in Colorado since that time.

Jay Barrow, Head of Marketing commented, "We learned a lot about consumer communication, retail execution at the point of sale, pricing, and brand placement in our initial test market in our own captive market in Colorado. This helped refine our messaging for consumers to understand the digestive health and immunity benefits of Aspen Pure® Probiotic. Now with the launch with Ahold's banners we can implement that optimized sales and marketing execution mix to drive superior retail sell through."

Aspen Pure Probiotic began shipment and shelf placement this week across the first 700 stores within the Ahold banners including Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York, Giant Carlisle, and Giant Landover. Priced similarly to other premium waters, New Age will execute a number of marketing and sales activities to initially drive awareness and trial of the new Aspen Pure® Probiotic brand.

Although New Age decided to initially narrow distribution in its home market to ensure success and refine its execution, it has also recently begun shipment to some of its key distribution partners in its strongest markets in the West and Southwest US, and began a test with a major national pharmacy chain operator. Collectively the rollouts are expected to have a material impact on financial performance, beginning immediately in Q4 2017.

Since uplisting to the NASDAQ exchange in Q1 2017, New Age has completed three additional acquisitions, eliminated virtually all Company debt, and established a brand portfolio competing all in the growth categories of the beverage industry. The Company's one-stop-shop strategy of providing a portfolio of healthy functional beverage brands for retailers and distributors has led to New Age becoming one of the top 10 healthy beverage companies in the world, and development of a scale, profitable enterprise. As the Company begins national rollout of its newly developed products throughout Q4 2017 including Aspen Pure Probiotic, Marley Mate and others, it expects to deliver operating performance above expectations for the year.

About New Age Beverages Corporation ( NASDAQ : NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based, leading all-natural and organic healthy functional beverage company that was founded in 2003. The Company competes in the fast-growing healthy functional beverage segments including Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters and Functional Waters with the brands XingTea®, Marley One Drop®, Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingEnergy®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Coco-Libre®, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites http://newagebev.us, http://newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.us.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Websites:

www.newagebev.us

http://newagehealth.us

www.mybucha.com

www.xingtea.com

www.drinkmarley.com

www.cocolibre.com

http://shop.newagebev.us