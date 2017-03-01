MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - U.S. China Film & TV Industry Expo Announces Fourth Annual Expo and Second Annual Golden Screen Awards

Motion Picture Association, Chinese Film Co-Production Corp. and The Hollywood Reporter, return as partners to unite top U.S. and China Industry Executives

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 01, 2017) - The U.S. China Film & TV Industry Expo (UCFTI Expo) today announced its 2017 dates for its fourth annual Expo of U.S. and China film and television executives to discuss the evolving entertainment industry. Returning this October to Los Angeles, the Expo will expand its industry panels to offer engaging creative workshops that inspire and educate the workforce on the latest trends and developments, including the process of filmmaking and co-productions, expansion of television, international marketing, financial deals, the use of social media and the emergence of new technology in film such as virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D and 4K resolutions integrated.

"We are excited to kick-off the fourth year of the Expo to include larger scale events and a wider range of topics," said Bianca Chen, CEO of the UCFTI Association. "We see the importance of these collaborative discussions and look forward to another successful year that inspires and deepens connections for U.S./China experts and provides direct experience for current and future content creators and technology professionals."

In 2017, the Expo will be built out into four events including industry exhibitions, executive panel discussions, creative workshops, and the second annual Golden Screen Awards.

Exhibitions, Creative and Technical Panels and Workshops, Student Film Competition and the Film Funding Showcase will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, October 19-20, led by professionals in the film and television industry. The interactive workshops will focus on trending topics including how new technology leads content creation and market trends.

The Golden Screen Awards will return for its second show to recognize excellence in China-international co-production films. Last year's winners included Kung Fu Panda 3 (Best Animated Film), Da Tang Xuan Zang (Best Co-Production Film), Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation and Warcraft (Honorary Awards). The awards will take place at The Novo by Microsoft on October 29.

The Executive Panel Discussions are set to take place at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on October 30-31. In recent years, participants and speakers have included executives and scholars from major studios, IMAX, Wanda, Alibaba, China Media Capital, USC School of Cinematic Arts, O'Melveny & Myers, LLP., and many others.

The Motion Picture Association will hold its 7th China International Co-Production Film Screenings at the Regal Cinema October 30-31 to coincide with the panel discussions.

The UCFTI Expo, along with its partners, works year-round to produce annual events to bring trending topics to the stage for discussion and education, with the goal to connect the US and China film and television industries and develop relationships amongst professionals for financial deals, partnerships, joint ventures, exchanges, training collaboration resulting in successfully doing business in each other's markets.

To learn more about the Expo, exhibiting, sponsoring, or attending, please visit ucftiexpo.com.

About The Motion Picture Association (MPA)

Promoting & Protecting Screen Communities in Asia Pacific

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) and the Motion Picture Association International (MPA-I) represent the interests of the six international producers and distributors of filmed entertainment. To do so, they promote and protect the intellectual property rights of these companies and conduct public awareness programs to highlight to movie fans around the world the importance of content protection. These activities have helped to transform entire markets benefiting film and television industries in each country including foreign and local filmmakers alike.

The organizations act on behalf of the members of the Motion Picture Association of America, Inc (MPAA) which include; Paramount Pictures Corporation; Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.; Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation; Universal City Studios LLC; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. The MPA and the MPA-I have worldwide operations which are directed from their head offices in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. and overseen in the Asia Pacific by a team based in Singapore. For more information about the MPA and the MPA-I, please visit www.mpa-i.org

About the China Film Co-Production Corporation (CFCC)

China Film Co-Production Corporation (CFCC) is a special organization solely authorized by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television to administer affairs relating to Chinese-foreign film co-productions. As administrator and supporter of international co-production, the company encourages domestic filmmakers to film overseas, and also support overseas filmmakers to film in China. For more information, please visit www.cfcc-film.com.cn.

About The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter is the entertainment industry's flagship media brand. With in-depth reporting, analysis, unprecedented access, world-class photography and video, and feature exclusives, The Hollywood Reporter is the definitive source for breaking entertainment and business news.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/2/11G131868/Images/RM5_9411-8f1aa55dfca6b290b0271017ddb7ba0c.jpg