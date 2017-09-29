Mundoro Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 29, 2017) -

Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MUN) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 8,823,529 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.30 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to the following acceleration right. If, at any time after the date that is 4 months and one day after the date of issuance of the Warrants, the closing price ofthe Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other stock exchange on which the common shares may be traded from time to time) is at or above CDN$0.45 per share for a period of 5 consecutive trading days (the "Triggering Event"), in which event the Company may, within 5 days of the Triggering Event, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice thereof to the holders of the Warrants, by way of news release, and in such case the Warrants will expire on the first day that is 10 business days after the date on which such notice is given by the Company announcing the Triggering Event.

The Offering is available to: (i) investors in reliance on exemptions from the prospectus requirement set out in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions; (ii) existing shareholders of the Company in reliance on BC Instrument 45-534 Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain trades to existing security holders and the corresponding blanket orders and rules in the other Canadian jurisdictions (collectively, the "Existing Security Holder Exemption"); and (iii) investors who have received investment advice in reliance on BC Instrument 45-536 Exemption from prospectus requirement for certain distributions through an investment dealer and the corresponding blanket orders and rules in the other Canadian jurisdictions that have adopted the same or a similar exemption from the prospectus requirement (collectively, the "Investment Dealer Exemption"). The Existing Security Holder Exemption is available in each of the provinces and territories of Canada to a person or company who became a shareholder of the Company on or before September 27, 2017 and continues to be a shareholder of the Company, subject to a maximum investment of CDN$15,000 using the Existing Security Holder Exemption in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a person registered as an investment dealer in the shareholder's jurisdiction. The Investment Dealer Exemption is available in each of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick to a person or company who has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment from a person registered as an investment dealer in such person's or company's jurisdiction. As required by the Existing Security Holder Exemption and Investment Dealer Exemption, the Company confirms there is no material fact or material change relating to the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Offering is subject to a minimum subscription amount of CDN$850.

If the Offering is oversubscribed, unless the Company determines to increase the maximum gross proceeds of the Offering and receives approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for such increase, the Company will allocate the Units issued under the Offering to those subscribers whose subscriptions were first received by the Company. A subscription will be deemed to be received when a completed subscription agreement together with payment of the subscription amount has been received by the Company.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units in the Offering. Any participation by insiders in the Private Placement would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the insiders, nor the consideration for the Units paid by such insiders, would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Assuming the entire $1,500,000 Offering is completed, the gross proceeds are expected to be used as follows: Project Exploration $600,000, Project Acquisitions $500,000 and Corporate G&A $400,000. Although Mundoro intends to use the gross proceeds of the Offering as described above, the actual allocation of gross proceeds may vary from the uses set forth above, depending on future exploration activity, capital commitments, additional financing requirements or unforeseen events or opportunities. If the Offering is not fully subscribed for $1,500,000, Mundoro will apply the gross proceeds of the Offering to the above uses in such priority and in such proportions as the Board of Directors and Management of Mundoro determine is in in the best interests of Mundoro.

The Company may pay a 7% finder's fee on a portion of the Offering payable in cash or shares, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

Closing of the Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities issued under the Offering, and any Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of such securities.

For access to materials related to the Offering, please visit the Company's website at www.mundoro.com.

Mundoro is a Canadian mineral exploration and development public company focused on building value for its shareholders through directly investing in mineral projects that have the ability to generate future returns for shareholders. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of projects in two European countries as well as an investment in a producing gold mine in Bulgaria and a feasibility stage gold project in China. The Company holds eight 100% owned projects in Serbia, the four Timok North Projects are in option to JOGMEC, and the four Timok South Projects are being advanced by Mundoro. Mundoro's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MUN".

