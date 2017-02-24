Municipality of Montebello to benefit from a new drinking water resevoir thanks to the Clean Water and Waste Water fund

MONTEBELLO, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 24, 2017) - The governments of Canada and Quebec are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date and efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and grow the economy.

The Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation (Quebec), Stéphane Lauzon, on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, and the MNA for Papineau, Alexandre Iracà, on behalf of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Region of Montréal, Martin Coiteux, announced an investment of $655,700 for the implementation of a new drinking water reservoir in Montebello, in the Outaouais region, under the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund (CWWF). The financial support granted to this municipality will contribute to maintaining, renewing or developing its infrastructure to ensure the production and distribution of high quality drinking water for residents.

The Government of Canada is investing $395,000 in this project and the Government of Quebec is providing $260,700 for a total joint contribution of $655,700. The municipality will provide the remainder of the funding.

The approval of these projects was made possible by the signing of a bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in July 2016, which made funding available for water projects across the province.

Quotes

"This vital investment in Montebello's water infrastructure reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to ensuring access to sustainable and adequate services for Canadians for years to come. We will continue working in close collaboration with our partners to make smart infrastructure investments that help protect the environment and preserve public health, while paving the way for economic growth and for the creation of good-paying middle class jobs."

The Member of Parliament for Argenteuil-La Petite-Nation (Quebec), Stéphane Lauzon, on behalf of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

"Thanks to the federal-provincial agreement for the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, the Municipality of Montebello will be able to complete a project that will meet its needs related to drinking water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. The financial support announced today clearly shows how working in partnership is improving the quality of life of our citizens."

The MNA for Papineau, Alexandre Iracà, on behalf of the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Land Occupancy, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Region of Montréal, Martin Coiteux

Quick facts

Thanks to its base financial assistance rate of 83%, the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund is allowing municipalities to invest almost $800 million in infrastructure projects. Over the period of 2016 to 2018, the federal government will provide $363.8 million and the provincial government will provide $300 million for a total joint investment of $664.

This Fund is part of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan that provides more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Associated links

See how many Clean Water and Wastewater Fund projects have been approved in Quebec and across the country: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/pt-sp/index-eng.html

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html.

The programme d'aide financière FEPTEU : http://www.mamot.gouv.qc.ca/infrastructures/programmes-daide-financiere/fonds-pour-leau-potable-et-le-traitement-des-eaux-usees-fepteu/.

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada