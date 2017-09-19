Music Audience Exchange (MAX) Bolsters Leadership and Moves Headquarters to Support Rapid Growth

Appointments include Shazam CRO Greg Glenday to Board of Directors, Steve Fullbright as Chief Operating Officer and Lara Dulaney as VP, Finance & Controller

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Music Audience Exchange (MAX) today announced the appointments of Greg Glenday to its Board of Directors, Steve Fullbright as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Lara Dulaney as VP of Finance.

In conjunction with the high-profile additions, MAX has recently relocated its headquarters to Frisco, Texas, to support rapid growth.

Over the past year, MAX has more than doubled employee headcount as it increasingly drives national successes for brands including Coors Light, Dr Pepper, Ford, and more. The company's expansion news follows a March 2017 fundraise.

"The timing and power of MAX's new appointments are ideal for the major brands and artists we unite through outstanding music experiences," said Nathan Hanks, CEO and Founder. "They also provide the key strategic and operational benefits our growth mandates, including the enhanced leadership, operational efficiency, cross-team communications and the financial rigor required to scale our business and realize our vision of transforming the music landscape."

New Board Member Greg Glenday is CRO for Shazam, where he oversees all global revenue including direct sales, programmatic, music partnerships, live events, augmented reality, and branded content. Glenday joins board members Hanks, David Carlick (Independent Director and former Chairman of the Board at ReachLocal, Inc.), Lon Chow (Partner at Method Capital), and Dana Wright (Partner at MATH Venture Partners), in their mission to build better music and advertising experiences around audiences.

Industry Veteran Steve Fullbright joins the MAX leadership team bringing 17 years of executive and operational experience in the technology industry. As Chief Operating Officer, Fullbright leads MAX's company operations and guides the company's technology strategy. Most recently, Fullbright was COO at B2B digital marketing company MultiView, Inc. He previously served as Senior Vice President of Global Services at ReachLocal, where he led global client service and operations for four years. Prior to that he was Senior Director of Application Delivery & Security at Rockwell Collins and led International Paper Company's Information Risk Management teams.

"Our proprietary MAX Platform provides industry unique capabilities for marketers to reach target audiences through the power of music and engagement" said Fullbright. "Market demand for MAX's offering is extremely strong and we are preparing operationally for dramatic growth and rapid innovation cycles."

Like Glenday and Fullbright, Lara Dulaney brings tremendous experience and leadership to her role as MAX's incoming VP of Finance and Controller. In this position, Dulaney will provide leadership and coordination of company financial planning, financing, and budget management functions. She brings nearly two decades of financial experience in the live events space. Most recently, she served in key finance and operations roles with William Morris Endeavor, where she was CFO for the Women of Faith Tour, the Oprah Tour, and several other live events. While at WME, Dulaney also helped launch events for Arianna Huffington (Thrive!) and Cosmo (Fun Fearless Life).

"I was intrigued with the idea of bringing together music with brands to reach the hearts of audiences," said Lara Dulaney. "Joining MAX is a perfect way to blend my past experience in live events, my love for music, and my appreciation for brands that go above and beyond in their marketing. I'm excited to join the team!"

Today's leadership appointments follow a period of rapid client and team growth at MAX. In support, MAX also announced the relocation of its headquarters from Plano, Texas, to a larger office across from The Star in Frisco. MAX's new headquarters were designed to reflect the company's music-focused culture, with unique features such as a stage for live performances as well as game and lounge areas.

"While MAX grows nationally, we've chosen to keep Texas our home," Hanks added. "Our new headquarters not only accommodates our growing workforce, but also enables us to be one of the premiere places to work in North Texas."

Special plans are already in the works to ensure MAX's employees, clients, music fans and others in the community are able to access and experience the space throughout the year in unique and meaningful ways.

About Music Audience Exchange (MAX)

Music Audience Exchange (MAX) is shaping the future landscape of music for everyone's benefit: More Music. Less Ads.

Across billions of streams, video views, social shares, and live shows, there are massive, diverse communities of fans forming around more music and more artists than ever before. MAX has built a platform that deeply understands these audiences, and has created a model that gives brands the opportunity to enrich (not interrupt) the fan experience.

The MAX Platform™ is built on proprietary data science that maps specific audience tastes to a database of 765 genres, 2.4 million artists, and a network of channels that reaches 98% of music fans in the places they're already going to for music.

Fans get more music with fewer interruptions.

Artists get support to reach new and existing fans.

Brands get to connect with people in a more meaningful way.