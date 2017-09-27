Music of Your Life Brings Celebrity Radio to House of Blues Recording Studios

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Music of Your Life, Inc. ( OTC PINK : MYLI) announces that House of Blues Recording Studios will be home to Music of Your Life's new Celebrity Radio channel, featuring entertainers from music, TV, and movies. The new fee-based channel will stream live on Music's recently launched mobile website, and will also be available for on-demand replay.

Erik Belz, producer, and son of Gary Belz, owner of House of Blues, said, "I've had the honor of producing Music of Your Life's radio shows for Peter Marshall for several years now, and look forward to working with the various entertainers for the new Celebrity Radio shows."

Music of Your Life CEO, Marc Angell said, "We've enjoyed our relationship over the years with Erik, and we're thrilled about the opportunity to launch Celebrity Radio at the House of Blues in the near future. The decades long history of the facility is palpable as you walk through the hallways. The Belz family also own the House of Blues in Nashville, which has been birthplace to records from Jaimie Cullum, The Knack, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Goo Goo Dolls, Puff Daddy, The Wallflowers and many more. We're proud to be part of such an iconic part of music history."

Angell added, "Over the coming weeks and months, we'll be adding new celebrity DJ's for various shows. Along with the entertainers come their social media followers. These followers, or fans, tend to be very loyal, and we anticipate conversion rates as high as 10% in some cases. Sirius Radio with Howard Stern and others proved that fans will tune-in to follow their favorite celebrity, and are willing to pay for it."

Music of Your Life charges $5.00 per month for its new commercial free service, including Celebrity Radio, while continuing to offer it's AM and FM simulcast channel free of charge. The Company currently offers several new genres, including Rock, Pop, Country, and Jazz. Celebrity Sports, Comedy and News channels are currently in development.

About Music of Your Life, Inc.

Music of Your Life, Inc. is a publically traded company on the Over the Counter stock exchange, ticker symbol ( OTC PINK : MYLI). Music of Your Life is the longest running syndicated music radio brand in broadcasting history.

Please visit their website at: www.musicofyourlife.com.

For additional information on the House of Blues Recording Studio in Encino, call 818-990-1296, and in Nashville, call, 615-777-9080, or visit the company's website at www.houseofbluesstudios.com.

