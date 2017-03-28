MV Products Vacuum Pump Inlet Trap is Better Than Knockout Pot for Extruders

NORTH BILLERICA, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - MV Products, has introduced a vacuum pump inlet trap for plastics extruders that combines a knockdown stage with multiple stainless steel gauze filters to protect vacuum pumps from volatiles and reduce maintenance costs.

The MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap protects extruder vent lines and vacuum pumps from the volatile materials and process byproducts resulting from plastics extrusion which can cause premature pump failure. Featuring a full knockdown first stage baffle and a second stage of stainless steel gauze filters, this trap provides more effective trapping than knockout pots.

Suitable for all plastics extruders including polystyrene, PET, PP, PE, PS, and PVC, the MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap for plastics extruders is made from 304 stainless steel for pump capacities to 2000 CFM and is offered with 1.5" to 6.0" port sizes. Options include drains and float switches for the automatic disposal of volatile compounds where necessary, and other filter types for vapors.

The MV Multi-Trap® Vacuum Inlet Trap is priced from $2,175.00 to $4,985.00 (list); depending upon size and configuration. Sizes offered are 10", 12" and 16" dia. Literature and pricing are available upon request.

About MV Products

Protecting vacuum pumps, people and the environment, MV Products is a division of Mass-Vac, Inc. was founded in 1971 to serve customers in need of vacuum pump support and service. After years of field experience rebuilding vacuum pumps and analyzing the reasons why they failed, along with extensive research and development the MV Products division was created. MV manufactures a full line of vacuum inlet traps, exhaust traps, mist eliminators and oil filtration systems for manufacturing, laboratory and commercial applications including universities and hospitals.

Mass-Vac, Inc. specializes in solving the process contamination problems associated vacuum systems used with processes such as MOCVD, HVPE, PECVD, or LPCVD which generate high volumes of particulates. These processes are used in manufacturing green products such as solar cells, HB-LEDs and Li-Ion batteries. Mass-Vac, Inc. is a member of SEMI and the American Vacuum Society.