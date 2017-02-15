MWC '17: RIFT.io to Showcase Five Real-World NFV MANO Use Cases for Mobile Operators

SOURCE: RIFT.io
February 15, 2017 08:00 ET
RIFT.io and Partner Solutions Highlight Ways to Accelerate Service Provider Transformation to Cloud-Native Network Services
BURLINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - RIFT.io, the leading integrator of open source technologies for carrier-grade network virtualization solutions, today announced its planned activities at Mobile World Congress, the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry.
Among the various planned activities, RIFT.io will feature real-world use case demonstrations that show how mobile operators can accelerate their transformation to virtualized network services through network functions virtualization (NFV).
RIFT.io has been on the forefront of helping mobile operators and other service providers achieve this transformation in two significant ways. First, RIFT.io is a founding member and a major contributor of seed code to the ETSI Open Source MANO (OSM) project that was introduced at Mobile World Congress in 2016. RIFT.io is also the first company to ship a commercial distribution of OSM (Release ONE code). Second, RIFT.io continues to innovate on the RIFT.ware platform, which is the industry's only solution for orchestrating and automating multi-vendor network services that is backed by a robust open source community.
To showcase progress in these areas, RIFT.io will feature seven solution demonstrations of the RIFT.ware and OSM platforms in concert with partner solutions and technologies. The descriptions of the planned demos are as follows:
For a meeting with RIFT.io staff or for more in-depth discussions on these solutions, visit https://www.riftio.com/meet-rift-io-at-mobile-world-congress/. For media and industry analyst requests, please contact John Noh (john.noh@riftio.com, +1-408-242-3852)
About RIFT.io
RIFT.io provides the open source standard platform for the construction and automated deployment of scalable, virtualized network services. RIFT.io technology and services empower enterprises to successfully deploy virtualized network services on private and hybrid cloud, and accelerate service providers' efforts to deploy NFV-enabled virtualized networks. Any network application built with RIFT.io technology can intelligently take advantage of any cloud's unique capabilities and operate at any scale. RIFT.io is a privately held, global company with office in the United States and India. For more information about Rift.io, visit http://riftio.com/. Follow us at @RIFT_io.
Media ContactJohn Noh+1-408-242-3852john.noh@riftio.com
