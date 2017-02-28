MWC 2017: DJI Launches Matrice 200; More Info at B&H Photo

Drones News: DJI's Latest Drone is an Industrial-Strength UAV

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Answering the demand for drones that can perform industrial services, DJI has officially unveiled its new Matrice 200 series. These indomitable follow-ups to the lauded Matrice 100 series are hyper-ruggedized, weather-resistant quads designed to handle applications such as power-line inspection, firefighting applications, search-and-rescue missions, and more.

DJI Matrice 200 Professional Quadcopter

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1323122-REG/dji_cp_hy_000041_matrice_200_professional_quadcopter.html

With a 38-minute maximum flight time, 4-pound payload capacity, and 4-mile operational range, the new Matrice 200 line looks capable of handling whatever job is thrown its way. Multiple gimbal configurations are available, including an upward-facing mount that opens the door for all kinds of building and structural inspections. To ensure your flight goes smoothly, the Matrice 200 is also equipped with 17-inch propellers that will hold it steady in strong winds. Best, and most practical of all, is the collapsible design that allows the Matrice 200 to be folded down in a snap, so you can pack and unpack it as quickly as the job demands.

DJI Matrice 210 Professional Quadcopter

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1323123-REG/dji_cp_hy_000049_matrice_210_professional_quadcopter.html

The new Matrice 200 Series comes in three different configurations: the 200, the 210, and the 210 RTK. Each variation represents a specific feature upgrade from its predecessor. The 210 incorporates all the features mentioned above and adds options for multiple payload configurations, as well as additional ports. Likewise, the 210 RTK carries all the features of the 210 and adds a built-in RTK module. Having these three options means that whatever the use case and need, there's a Matrice that can answer the demand.

DJI Matrice 210 Professional Quadcopter with RTK

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1323124-REG/dji_cp_hy_000057_matrice_210_professional_quadcopter.html

The new Matrice 200 Series drones are coming soon to B&H Photo.

B&H Photo Video is an authorized DJI dealer, with the most up-to-date DJI product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video, Pro Audio

As the world's largest source of photography, video, pro audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Latest Trending Technologies

Virtual Reality: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/360-spherical-virtual-reality-production/ci/29185/N/3705627361

Drones: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/drones-aerial-photography/ci/27989/N/3765401970

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You'll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest technology gear.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/28/11G131713/Images/DJI_Matrice_200_Quadcopter-ceaeb1933a4a8a63b58f44e12aec7ba0.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/28/11G131713/Images/DJI_Matrice_210_Professional_Quadcopter_with_RTK_-fd0fb825bc409594bfda9b576fe66201.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/28/11G131713/Images/DJI_Matrice_210_Professional_Quadcopter_with_RTK_-465064654832a8debfebe1a688936a95.jpg