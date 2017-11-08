Myant Taps Energous Corporation's WattUp Wireless Charging Solution for New Clothing Sensors

Decision based on WattUp technology's unique ability to leverage both contact and distance charging, a key competitive advantage for WattUp

Energous Corporation ( NASDAQ : WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wire-free charging technology that provides over-the-air power at a distance, today announced that Myant, a Canadian company pioneering the application of technology into textile, has chosen Energous to be the wireless charging technology provider for its SKIIN product line of smart, everyday apparel.

Leveraging WattUp receiver technology, SKIIN is the first product to comfortably record data from different sensors embedded in everyday clothing that is capable of providing insights into the human body. Myant chose Energous because the WattUp receiver technology makes it possible to charge their integrated sensors using either contact or distance charging methods. Myant is committed to making it simple for customers to keep their clothing measuring and tracking vitals such as breathing rate, heart rate, hydration, temperature, activity and more. The SKIIN line of everyday clothing will initially ship with contact-based charging transmitters, with distance-based charging to be offered in the future.

"Myant is a market leader in delivering a textile computing platform and signature line of smart apparel and we are excited that our WattUp technology has been chosen to power their sensors," said Stephen Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "The ability of the WattUp technology to charge its receivers in a variety of different ways - depending on the specific product, its use case or simply user preference - is just one of several key differentiators we have secured within the wireless charging industry" said Stephen Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous. "By providing this technology to Myant, Energous is growing its ecosystem of WattUp-enabled products and helping usher in a new era of smart apparel."

"Everyone at Myant is driven by the belief that the advancement of technology should evolve around humans and the WattUp technology from Energous perfectly exemplifies this principle," said Tony Chahine, CEO and Founder of Myant. "Our goal is to make it as easy and as seamless as possible for our SKIIN customers to maintain continuous access to vital health information at all times. No other wireless charging vendor had the stability, scale and reliability of the WattUp ecosystem."

Myant's booth at CES in January 2018 will showcase the SKIIN product line, featuring WattUp technology.

About Myant

Founded in 2010, Myant employs an interdisciplinary team of over 80 people who are creating the world's first computing platform that ambiently interfaces with humans through textiles. SKIIN is Myant's proprietary brand of smart apparel, the first bi-directional product with the ability to read, record and actuate by delivering various therapies and opening the door to endless possibilities. Myant's 80,000 sq ft facility near the airport in Toronto, Canada, is an end-to-end textile supply chain, with a state-of-the-art robotic knitting division, a printed electronic lab, a traditional cut and sew operation, and significant proprietary technologies. In addition, Myant has strategic relationships with the world's top knitting machine manufacturers, yarn makers as well as other industry suppliers. Myant's mission is to create a digital human presence through a textile ambient interface to connect every human being to self, others, and AI.

For more information about Myant, or SKIIN, or to apply please visit: Myant.ca or SKIIN.com and @2ndSKIIN

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation is the developer of WattUp® -- an award-winning, wire-free charging technology that will transform the way consumers and industries charge and power electronic devices at home, in the office, in the car and beyond. WattUp is a revolutionary radio frequency (RF) based charging solution that delivers intelligent, scalable power via radio bands, similar to a Wi-Fi router. WattUp differs from older wireless charging systems in that it delivers contained power, at a distance, to multiple devices -- thus resulting in a wire-free experience that saves users from having to remember to plug in their devices. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

