MyDream Interactive Launches 'VR Toolbox' to Customize and Optimize the Virtual Reality Experience

Create your own one-of-a-kind VR corner office combining gaming, social media, productivity, video streaming and more

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 1, 2017) - GDC/VRDC -- Virtual Reality company and development studio MyDream Interactive Inc. (http://www.mydreamvr.com/) today launched its VR Toolbox, a diverse collection of VR utilities that allows you to enjoy all your entertainment media in one place. VR Toolbox users can create their ideal entertainment experiences by gathering gaming, social media, productivity, and video streaming interfaces with one customizable, easy-to-use product.

VR Toolbox includes many features and functionalities that enable you to:

Create your own massive screens to operate your PC

Customize and decorate your VR space with a variety of built-in props, rooms, and personal images

Play local files or YouTube360 in 4K with one click to experience 360-degree video entertainment

Engage Focus Mode to boost immersion and readability, easily switching between screens

Experience Blended Reality and effortlessly observe the real-world while in your VR experience (Vive only)

VR Toolbox requires hand controllers.

For a full list of features please go to: https://www.vr-toolbox.com/

Pricing and availability

The fully functioning app is available immediately on Steam at http://store.steampowered.com/app/488040 for $13.99.

Free, fully functioning, watermarked version available on Friday, March 3rd, at the end of GDC.

For screenshots and more information, please go to https://www.vr-toolbox.com/

About MyDream Interactive Inc.

Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, MyDream Interactive is a pioneering development studio in virtual reality and virtual worlds.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.