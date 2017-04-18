MyDx Announces Fiscal Year 2016 Results

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - MyDx, Inc. ( OTCQB : MYDX), a rapidly growing science and technology company that has developed MyDx®, the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer for consumers, announces its 2016 fiscal year earnings results and management analysis.

Revenues soared to ~$808k, up 110+% year over year, on robust product & licensing sales

Product revenue was lifted by increasing demand for CannaDx™ Sensor, which in turn was brought on by greater consumer awareness of MyDx products and services

Newly created licensing revenue stream topped off year end results as the company developed ways to monetize its extensive proprietary data

Gross Profit increased by 131% year over year due to the development of additional revenue streams with more favorable profit margins

Licensing revenues and AquaDx ® and OrganDx ® disposable sensors have a lower variable cost base, which positively impacted margins

and OrganDx disposable sensors have a lower variable cost base, which positively impacted margins In addition, direct sales made up a larger percentage of overall sales

Adjusted EBITDA increased by ~12% year over year due to scaling back operating expenses related to R&D and consolidating contract workers

Despite the scale-back in R&D spending, the company intends to allocate funds on R&D necessary to incrementally advance current technologies, develop products and strengthen its marketing and sales efforts to capitalize on industry growth and market opportunities

The company will continue to streamline operations by consolidating contract workers and negotiating for better payment terms

Satisfied over $1.5mm in debt used to finance company operations

The company successfully satisfied the majority of its convertible debt obligations, which will significantly reduce its yearly debt burden and minimize stock dilution

The company has also settled additional debt in Q1 and will continue to optimize its capital structure to provide for business stability and growth

As of 4/18/2017, $35k of convertible debt is on the company's balance sheet

The MyDx mobile app reached over 50,000 downloads, up ~80% year over year, due to strong word of mouth and a growing social media presence

MyDx® App reached the #1 Ranking in the medical category in the Apple iOS app store, #1 for the keyword Cannabis, and is consistently in the Top 100 of FREE Apps.

Brand Awareness is at an all-time high and continues to grow as the company's social media presence strengthens

85,000+ Twitter Followers

70,000+ Instagram Followers

40,000+ Facebook Followers

With 40,000+ consumer-generated data points growing at over 100% year over year, the company is well positioned to capitalize on data-centric opportunities

Data-licensing business model was implemented in the second half of 2016 to capitalize on the growing demand for data in the cannabis industry

Insights the data has provided so far are currently being used to develop next generation smart technologies and consumer products

MyDx will continue to build out its sensory technology capabilities

CannaDx, the flagship brand in its portfolio, is seeing strong consumer demand

The company is still building brand awareness for its OrganaDx and AquaDx disposable sensors and intends to finish building-out those brands to capitalize on the growing demand for transparency in what consumers put into their bodies. These brands also diversify the company outside of the cannabis industry.

FY2016 EARNINGS CALL

A conference call with CEO Daniel Yazbeck and the investor community is scheduled as follows and the FY2016 Earnings Presentation will be available on or before Thursday, April 20, 2017 prior to the call.

Conference Call Details

(Press/ Media and the public are encouraged to participate)

Date & time: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (PDT)/ 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

https://join.onstreammedia.com/register/mydx/earningscall

Registration is required for access.

Please call in 5 minutes prior to the call, so that the call can begin promptly.

Agenda:

Business highlights and company performance, including record revenue & EBITDA growth

MyDx robust standing and performance relative to industry peers

The power of data and its transformative capabilities

The path forward to unlocking shareholder value and maximizing returns

Q&A

