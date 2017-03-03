MyDx Featured in HBO's DAILY VICE News

CEO to Speak at 3rd Annual Cannabis Business Expo

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - MyDx, Inc. ( OTCQB : MYDX), a rapidly growing science and technology company that has developed MyDx®, the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer for consumers, announced that it was recently featured on HBO's DAILY VICE News and will be speaking at the 3rd Annual Cannabis Business Expo to be hosted in San Diego, CA on March 5 - 8, 2017.

MyDx has been concentrating on the development and market deployment of MyDx sensor technologies and accompanying applications; improvement of the public company enterprise, including the reduction of cash burn and the retirement of substantial debt which has impacted the performance of its stock; expanding its global sales footprint for the MyDx product lines; and building the world's most complete database of physiologically relevant data from medical cannabis users.

"These are exciting times for MyDx," stated Daniel Yazbeck, Chairman & CEO. "Our company is maturing to the point where we can now begin to leverage our unique crowdsourced scientific dataset based on chemical profiles to create a better experience for consumers."

Mr. Yazbeck will be giving a talk titled "Finding the Right Strain for Your Ailment or Desired Feeling" during the Science and Medicine of Cannabis symposium on March 8, 2017 at 12 p.m. PST.

Please follow the link to see a short video documentary by HBO's DAILY VICE detailing the MyDx technology: https://video.vice.com/en_us/video/this-app-will-test-whats-in-your-weed/58adc7f3f74cd17013a4999e

About MyDx, Inc.

MyDx, Inc. ( OTCQB : MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify® what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company developed MyDx®, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of the user's hand. The multi-use MyDx analyzer leverages over a decade of established chemical detection technology to measure chemicals of interest. The Company owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. The MyDx AquaDx®, OrganaDx™ and CannaDx™ sensors are now commercialized, and the AeroDx® application is next in line. All sensors will be compatible with a MyDx App that empowers consumers to live a healthier life by revealing the chemical composition of what they eat, drink and inhale. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at http://ir.cdxlife.com/all-sec-filings or www.sec.gov.