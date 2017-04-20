MyDx Releases Earnings Call Investor Presentation

Invites Industry and Media to Learn More About MyDx Breakthrough Technology Setting the Foundation for the Future of Cannabis

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - MyDx, Inc. ( OTCQB : MYDX), a rapidly growing science and technology company that has developed MyDx®, the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer for consumers, today released its 2016 fiscal year earnings call results and management analysis presentation.

FY2016 EARNINGS CALL PRESENTATION

Please click here to access the presentation:

https://www.cdxlife.com/wp-content/uploads/MyDx_FY2016_Investor_Presentation_4.20.2017.pdf

FY2016 EARNINGS CALL DETAILS

(Press/ Media and the public are encouraged to participate)

A conference call with CEO Daniel Yazbeck and the investor community is scheduled as follows:

Date & time: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. (PDT)/ 1:00 p.m. (EDT)

Registration: https://join.onstreammedia.com/register/mydx/earningscall

Registration is required for online and telephone access.

Please call in 5 minutes prior to the call, so that the call can begin promptly.

Agenda:

Business highlights and company performance, including record revenue & EBITDA growth

MyDx robust standing and performance relative to industry peers

The power of data and its transformative capabilities

The path forward to unlocking shareholder value and maximizing returns

Q&A

Q&A Guidelines:

We are excited and there is a lot of advancements we will be covering. We ask that the Q&A be focused on the 2016 results and our business development efforts as outlined in our presentation. We will do our best to address every question.

We appreciate all of your support and thank you in advance for your participation.

