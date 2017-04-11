MyGlobalMarket sets the stage to take E-commerce to the next level

New social commerce company formally begins fundraising efforts with Kickstarter campaign

DANVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - E-commerce and social media will soon come together to provide consumers a unique shopping experience and an opportunity to capitalize on their social networks. MyGlobalMarket announced today that it is has launched formal fundraising activities ahead of plans to open its online store in the second half of 2017. In conjunction with today's announcement, the company launched an aggressive investor MyGlobalMarket.com campaign on Kickstarter by offering numerous packages with intriguing perks and benefits.

According to the company's founder and chairman, Guy Hale, MyGlobalMarket's revolutionary version of social commerce has already driven excitement in the investment community, with $1.2 million of the initial $6-million goal committed before today's formal fundraising launch. "MyGlobalMarket will feature breakthrough social commerce technology exclusively designed to tap into the spending power of consumers' social networks," Hale said. "If the early stages of the company's existence are any indication, MyGlobalMarket will quickly emerge as a fast-growth company as evidenced by the excitement we are seeing among investors, consumers and social media influencers."

MyGlobalMarket will feature a wide-range of products that customers can buy. MyGlobalMarket members will be able to earn money on the purchases made by their social media connections. The company is also building a platform that blends next-generation social media, social commerce and e-commerce with a user experience unlike anything on the market today. The MyGlobalMarket.com user app and backend technology will break the mold of e-commerce for both buyers and sellers.

The company will be able to generate revenue through a simple business model and the innovative use of technology and social media that will allow MyGlobalMarket to maintain low overhead. As a result, the company expects substantial profits through the transaction margins negotiated with vendors and retailers. On every purchase, MyGlobalMarket will take a percentage of the sale profits and a small payout will be distributed to members and their networks -- limited to five levels deep.

"We are creating MyGlobalMarket to give social media users the power to put their networks to work for them. The beauty of this model is that the people who join will not be required to pay fees or meet quotas to be a member. Also, we are building a lineup of brands, products and partners that customers will be excited about," Hale said. "We will soon be ready to announce members of our leadership team and the organizations and people who have signed up as vendors and strategic partners."

More information about the MyGlobalMarket.com campaign on Kickstarter can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1169305847/myglobalmarketcom.

MyGlobalMarket is a pioneer in social commerce because it combines the best of e-commerce and social media to provide customers a rewarding online shopping experience. The company was founded in October 2016 and is privately held, with its headquarters in Danville, Calif. MyGlobalMarket's mission is to allow its customers to earn money shopping and by tapping into their social networks. The online mall will be located at www.myglobalmarket.com and is scheduled to open in the second half of 2017.

