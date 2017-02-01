MYOSITIS CANADA LAUNCHES 2nd Annual #GiveMeMuscle Campaign

EDMONTON, AB--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - A Canadian charitable organization dedicated to helping improve the lives of people affected by a rare but debilitating muscle disease is launching its second annual Canada-wide awareness and fundraising campaign via social media.

On International Rare Disease Day, February 28, 2017, Myositis Canada will launch their second annual #GiveMeMuscle awareness campaign. Board members, patients, supporters and the public will be encouraged to post pictures and videos of their efforts to exercise & keep their muscles healthy; or for those affected with Myositis, to keep what muscle they have, working. Myositis Canada is issuing a challenge to families, friends and the general public to use the Give Me Muscle hashtag (#GiveMeMuscle) on social media and post photos or short videos of their exercise routines in order to drive people to our cause to improve fundraising efforts.

Myositis is a rare type of chronic muscle inflammation whose cause is unknown. There are 4 types of myositis:

Dermatomyositis (DM)

Inclusion-Body Myositis (IBM)

Juvenile Forms of Myositis (JM)

Polymyositis (PM)

Myositis Canada was formed in 2015 to raise awareness, encourage research and provide support to those suffering from this rare disease. The volunteer Board of Directors includes patients, family members and interested professionals, bringing diverse strengths and perspectives to the organization.

Myositis Canada envisions a world where myositis is quickly and accurately diagnosed and where successful treatments are in place. Many doctors across Canada have seen so few cases of Myositis that often patients go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed which leads to complications and at times a longer recovery period.

There are currently treatments for most forms of myositis, but there is no cure. Most forms of myositis can be treated but only about 20% of people affected make a full recovery, with flare-ups occurring over the span of a lifetime. Funds raised by Myositis Canada go directly towards research initiatives and patient support programs.

Last year's social media and fundraising effort -- #GiveMeMuscle -- was the launch of a Canada-wide awareness campaign within the medical community and the general public. It also gained the attention and support of renowned American fitness trainer, Tony Horton, creator of the P90X exercise regime, who posted his #GiveMeMuscle efforts on his Twitter and Instagram accounts; reaching thousands across the world. Numerous local fundraising initiatives provided resources to assist with the campaign. As well, Myositis Canada representatives participated in the July 2016 International Neurological Conference held in Toronto, which not only promoted the organization but provided a Canadian perspective.

Myositis Canada has also established a Trial Advocacy Group (TAG) whose aim is to attract researchers to conduct studies in Canada for all forms of myositis.

Background Information:

