Myrtle Beach Marriott Unveils a Transformed Beachfront Resort

$14 million makeover features complete room renovation at the Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC--(Marketwired - Apr 12, 2017) - The Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, rising high above the Atlantic on the northern end of Myrtle Beach, is proud to reveal its $14 million makeover for the upcoming 2017 summer season. The iconic beachfront Myrtle Beach resort boasts a completely renovated rooms experience following the much-awaited transformation.

The Marriott's massive remodeling project, which began in October 2016 and is now completed, showcases 405 revamped guest rooms that were redesigned to include brand-new contemporary furniture, including chests, mirrors, artwork, closets, desks, chairs and beds -- down to the sheets, mattresses, duvets, pillows and pillow cases. All rooms now also boast new 50-inch smart TVs. Guest room bathrooms were replaced with new, luxurious walk-in showers, mirrors, fixtures, commodes and lighting. The hallways on the resort's 11 floors were re-carpeted and updated as well.

From floor to ceiling, the remarkable results from this renovation aims at bringing to light the beachfront hotel's sophisticated style, sleek finishes, clean lines, and spacious design. No expense was spared and no detail went unnoticed, which guests will now encounter at every turn. The renovation of this stunning, oceanfront hotel in Myrtle Beach South Carolina signifies the evolution of Marriott Hotel's worldwide bold hotel transformation projects. These projects are designed to enhance every aspect of the guest's stay from arrival through departure.

"We believe our guests will be pleased and delighted with these renovations," says Cindy Hull, director of sales and marketing for the Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. "The Myrtle Beach Marriott has always set a high standard among the oceanfront hotels here along the Grand Strand, and these upgrades will define a new benchmark of luxury moving forward."

For more information about the renovations at the Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes, please call the hotel directly at 1-843-449-8880 and reserve your stay.

About Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes

Myrtle Beach Marriott Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes hotel is a stunning getaway in Myrtle Beach with the perfect balance of resort comfort and business-friendly amenities. The resort offers 45,000 square feet of meeting rooms that will perfectly satisfy the needs of any event. It boasts 405 luxurious guest suites with ocean views, each including two telephones with separate lines, data ports and high-speed Internet. As part of the Grande Dunes, an upscale 2,200-acre plantation-style residential community, the resort provides more amenities than most other hotels in Myrtle Beach and the Carolinas. Popular activities include championship golf, tennis and fitness center, a large, beachfront pool with a waterslide, a European spa with an indoor pool, and pristine, relaxing beaches.