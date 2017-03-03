Dietary Supplement Composed of Plant-Derived Essential Oils Exhibits for the First Time at Leading Industry Trade Show

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - Myrtol® 300, a dietary supplement that helps support a healthy respiratory system, is exhibiting for the first time at Natural Products Expo West, March 9-12, 2017 in Anaheim, CA.

The company will be exhibiting in Hall A, Booth #1078 where they will be hosting a Biergarten on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 4pm. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to enjoy a beer and learn more about Myrtol® 300.

New to the U.S. market, Myrtol® 300 is a supplement that helps soothe coughs due to throat irritation by helping to loosen mucus and making it easier to expel irritants in the airways. Derived of essential oils, it can be used at the first signs of a cough or cold, up to two times per day.

"As the largest industry trade show, it is so important for us to have a presence at Expo West where we can introduce the new product to industry leaders," said Thomas Höppner, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales at Pohl-Boskamp. "We are excited to show our peers how unique and effective the product truly is and we look forward to receiving positive feedback."

Myrtol® 300 was created by the German-based pharmaceutical business, Pohl-Boskamp, which has sold approximately 250 million capsules worldwide. Originally launched and sold in the European market, Myrtol® 300 has been used for over 40 years by millions of people in 23 countries around the world. Recognized as the "German pill" with a funny name, it is now available for the first time in the United States and can be purchased without a prescription.

Visit Myrtol® 300 at Natural Products Expo West in Hall A, Booth #1078.

To learn more about Myrtol® 300, visit www.Myrtol300.com.

About Myrtol® 300

Myrtol® 300 helps soothe coughs due to throat irritation while also helping to support a healthy respiratory system. Recognized as the "German pill" with a funny name, Myrtol® 300 was initially launched in the European market and has been used for more than 40 years by millions of people in 23 different countries. The dietary supplement provides lung and sinus support and helps to clear and maintain a healthy respiratory tract. Now available in the U.S., Myrtol® 300 can be purchased without a prescription.

About Pohl-Boskamp

Pohl-Boskamp is a privately-owned business active in the international pharmaceutical market for 175 years with commercialized products in more than 45 countries, and which has now emerged into the U.S. nutraceutical industry. Through close collaboration with its partners abroad, Pohl-Boskamp focuses on developing and marketing products that positively impact patients' quality of life. It operates in numerous healthcare sectors including pneumology, urology, parasitology, cardiovascular diseases and dermatology. Learn more at Pohl-Boskamp.com.