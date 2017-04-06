MySize Addresses Returns Problem for Online Retailers -- SECFilings.com

REDONDO BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public filing alerts, recently published an article discussing MySize Inc.'s ( NASDAQ : MYSZ) innovative mobile app and its initial utility for online retailers.

Smartphone applications are becoming increasingly ubiquitous with billion-dollar companies being created in short order, including big names like Facebook Inc. and Snapchat Inc. However, the next generation of billion-dollar smartphone apps may target both consumers and businesses, helping them address problems that negatively impact both of them -- including online merchandise returns.

Shoppers are expected to return 30% of clothing and shoes bought online, according to Customer Growth Properties, which is twice the return rate of goods bought in a store. The core problem is that online shoppers have no way of trying on clothing and sizes vary widely between brands. Often times, online shoppers get around the problem by purchasing multiple items with plans to return at least some of them after trying them on. According to The Retail Equation, merchandise returns accounted for nearly $270 billion in lost sales in 2013.

MySize is a leading developer of proprietary smartphone measurement applications, including solutions to help online retailers and consumers. MySizeID uses a person's body measurements and statistical algorithms to help determine correct apparel sizes when online shopping. The technology helps consumers ensure they are buying the right size and avoid the cost and complications of handling returns over time.

"MySizeID is our next generation measurement application for online clothes shopping," said MySize Inc. CEO Ronen Luzon in a recent press release announcing the launch of MySizeID. "With TrueSize, the right size clothing at a store is recommended based on the measurements of clothes from the customer's own closet. MySizeID takes it one step further, by using an alternative benchmark. It accurately measures a person's body."

The app leverages extensive research and development efforts including:

Anthropometric Research - The analysis of information pertaining to body measurements derived from a survey and the subsequent determination of correlations between body parts.

- The analysis of information pertaining to body measurements derived from a survey and the subsequent determination of correlations between body parts. Body Measurement - The company's proprietary algorithm that's designed to measure body parts.

- The company's proprietary algorithm that's designed to measure body parts. Retailer Size Charts - Technology that adopts a deep understanding of the size charts of retailers and the corresponding body-to-garment-size.

Consumers using the smartphone app simply move the phone from one hip to the other hip to come up with the right options for their body. By comparison, competing apps involve the use of a smartphone camera, which could involve some privacy issues.

MySize isn't content with simply providing the app to consumers. The company is selling the app to online retailers who can build it into their ecommerce site. The retailer benefits by decreasing the return rate and providing happier customers with appropriately sized products. MySize makes money incrementally, either as a percentage of sales that utilized the app or a small stipend per app use. The app is currently being tested on a trial basis with Trucco, a major online European retailer.

