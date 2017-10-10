NAGASE Partners with Accelize Extending FPGA Acceleration-as-a-Service to Complex Data Analytics

Axonerve Advanced Search IP Cores Now Part of QuickAlliance Ecosystem

TOKYO, JAPAN and AIX-EN-PROVENCE, FRANCE--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - NAGASE & CO., LTD., a developer of a unique search engine, and Accelize, an enabler of FPGA Acceleration-as-a-Service, today announced that NAGASE will make its Axonerve™ search IP core available through the QuickAlliance™ network. By becoming a QuickAlliance ecosystem partner, NAGASE joins a growing number of world-class IP providers that offer their IP cores via the Accelize platform for plug-and-play creation and configuration of FPGA accelerators. Through this partnership, NAGASE's advanced content-oriented search technology will be available to the fast-growing community of Cloud FPGA users. Accelize will feature a demonstration of the combined benefit of the Axonerve high-performance search IP and the Accelize framework at OVH summit in Paris on October 17, 2017.

"Accelize is enabling a paradigm shift in how the Cloud industry leverages the benefits of FPGAs with its FPGA Acceleration-as-a-service solution," said Kiyoshi Sato, General manager of NAGASE. "By being part of the QuickAlliance ecosystem, a growing number of accelerator developers will be able to select, test and integrate our IP into FPGA accelerators without needing FPGA design expertise or costly, complex licensing arrangements. As a QuickAlliance partner, our IP can be easily integrated into a wide range of designs for multiple Cloud Service Provider instances. We can't see a better way to tap into the huge opportunity that FPGAs in the cloud represents."

The QuickAlliance program brings together leading providers of FPGA accelerators, IP cores and libraries, FPGA boards and platforms, and design services into one unified ecosystem. FPGA accelerator developers use QuickPlay to create and customize accelerators. QuickPlay enables software developers to combine highly optimized IP cores provided by the QuickAlliance members (such as the Axonerve search IP being announced today) with their own custom functions. These accelerators can then be deployed on premise or as a service on Cloud Service Providers' instances. By delivering products within QuickStore, QuickAlliance members gain access to a wider community of developers with no up-front costs.

"As we continue to work to empower FPGA Acceleration-as-a-Service, we welcome NAGASE to our QuickAlliance ecosystem," says Stephane Monboisset Director of Marketing and Business Development at Accelize. "Data Analytics will be a major pillar of FPGA acceleration in the Cloud, and it is essential for our customers to be able to have access to a wide range of high-value IP cores such as the Axonerve IP."

IP providers interested in joining the QuickAlliance program should contact Accelize to understand how they can take part in this FPGA-as-a-service revolution.

About Axonerve

Axonerve is an IP core using pure, domestic proprietary algorithms and includes a wild card search function. It is suitable for applications such as networking, data mining, high-performance computing, and can perform search processing with high speed and low latency. For more information, visit us www.axonerve.com.

About Accelize

Accelize, a spinoff of PLDA Group, is focused on accelerating the adoption of FPGAs in the Cloud. With its QuickPlay software-defined FPGA development environment, QuickStore pay-per-use marketplace and QuickAlliance network of 3rd party accelerators and IP cores, Accelize is enabling FPGA Acceleration-as-a-service for Cloud Service Providers and developers looking to create, deploy, and monetize FPGA accelerators in IT infrastructures. For more information, visit www.accelize.com.

Accelize, QuickPlay, QuickStore, and QuickAlliance are trademarks of PLDA Group.