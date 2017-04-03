Naia Rare Diseases Secures Investment from Cedars-Sinai Health System

Lead Program Based on Clinical Research at Cedars-Sinai

RICHMOND, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Naia Rare Diseases, a biopharmaceutical company developing drugs for Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) and other rare gastrointestinal diseases today announced that Cedars-Sinai will participate on its ongoing Series B financing round.

"I am very happy to announce that Cedars-Sinai has made this investment," said H. Daniel Perez, MD, Chairman, President and CEO of Naia Rare Diseases. "The team at Cedars-Sinai has been a great partner for Naia over the past few years. Their investment reflects confidence in Naia's clinical program and allows us to continue progress towards our first human trial in patients with SBS."

Naia's lead program, NB 1001, is based on clinical research licensed from Cedars-Sinai and based on work published by Mark Pimentel, MD, FRCPC demonstrating that patients with SBS can benefit from treatment with the GLP-1 agonist, exenatide. Dr. Pimentel is chairman of Naia's board of scientific and clinical advisors and professor of medicine and director of the gastrointestinal motility program and laboratory at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Pimentel will be principal investigator of the upcoming Phase 1b clinical trial of NB 1001. In preparation for the trial, supplies of NB 1001 have been fully manufactured and study centers in Europe and the US have been identified

About NB 1001

NB1001 (XTEN-GLP-1) is a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that combines exenatide with a proprietary extended half-life technology. Licensed from Amunix Operating Inc., NB 1001 uses Amunix's proprietary XTEN® technology to extend the half-life of the GLP-1 peptide, allowing for up to once-per-month dosing, thus considerably increasing convenience for patients and caregivers. Because of lower overall exposure and dose required (as a replacement therapy) NB 1001 will have an increased safety window compared to other GLP-1 agonists, important as SBS patients are a very fragile population. NB 1001 was previously developed to treat type 2 diabetes and in a 70 patient clinical study demonstrated efficacy and an extended half-life up to 30 days.

NB1001 will be administered as a replacement therapy (replacing endogenous GLP-1 lost by bowel resection), in contrast to GLP-1 agonists used to treat Type 2 diabetes, which are administered at pharmacologic levels in order to lower blood sugar. Lower doses of NB1001 combined with a longer half-life will provide a differentiated, safe, effective and convenient therapeutic approach for these patients.

NB1001 has received orphan drug designation by the FDA.

About Naia Rare Diseases

Naia Rare Diseases is a development stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs for rare gastrointestinal disorders. The company is pursuing three development programs including NB 1001 for Adult SBS, NB 1001 for pediatric SBS and NB 1002, a GLP-2 agonist, an undisclosed orphan gastrointestinal indication. Naia Rare Diseases has been funded primarily by its parent company, Naia Limited, a company focused on building and funding new biotech companies using de-risked clinical stage assets. For more information, please visit www.naiapharma.com.